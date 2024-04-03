These sheer pieces have Rihanna's stamp of approval.
Signed, sealed, delivered, Rihanna's new Savage x Fenty Signature Script collection can be yours.
This lace lingerie and sleepwear, as seen on RiRi herself, has an enviable "Savage x Fenty" signature pattern inspired by the power and individuality behind our signatures. The pieces come in cool and neutral hues and are designed to make you feel empowered, just like your signature.
As always, Savage x Fenty offers an inclusive size range, showcasing its products on models of all shapes and sizes. Shoppers will find styles for men and women in the new Signature Script pattern. The affordable brand offers special pricing for its Xtra VIP members. The prices below are for the lingerie brand's VIP Members, but you don't need to be a member to grab yours — anyone can pay the original price.
Ahead, shop the full Signature Script collection. Find bras, slips, teddies, panties and more in the new print. All pieces come in a range of colors.
Signature Script Unlined Bra
This logo-lace pattern bra is supportive yet sexy.
Signature Script Slip
Slip on this slip with a slit. It has triangle cups and pairs well with the Signature Script panties.
Signature Script Sleep Top
Spice things up with this sheer sleep top.
Signature Script Thong Panty
This barely-there thong has a mid-rise fit.
Signature Script Cheeky Panty
We love the flirty keyhole cutout on these mid-rise panties.
Signature Script Underwire Teddy
This ultra-high-leg teddy has a cute keyhole cutout at the back.
Signature Script Sleep Short
Pair these sheer sleep shorts with matching sheer panties for a layered look.
Signature Script Boxer Briefs
These boxer briefs are made of a jacquard fabric with a raised logo pattern and have a semi-sheer body with a lined pouch.
Signature Script Sleep Tank
Catch some zzzs in this relaxed-fit sleep tank.
Signature Script Bikini Briefs
Slip on these semi-sheer briefs.