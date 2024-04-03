Signed, sealed, delivered, Rihanna's new Savage x Fenty Signature Script collection can be yours.

This lace lingerie and sleepwear, as seen on RiRi herself, has an enviable "Savage x Fenty" signature pattern inspired by the power and individuality behind our signatures. The pieces come in cool and neutral hues and are designed to make you feel empowered, just like your signature.

As always, Savage x Fenty offers an inclusive size range, showcasing its products on models of all shapes and sizes. Shoppers will find styles for men and women in the new Signature Script pattern. The affordable brand offers special pricing for its Xtra VIP members. The prices below are for the lingerie brand's VIP Members, but you don't need to be a member to grab yours — anyone can pay the original price.

Ahead, shop the full Signature Script collection. Find bras, slips, teddies, panties and more in the new print. All pieces come in a range of colors.

Signature Script Slip Savage x Fenty Signature Script Slip Slip on this slip with a slit. It has triangle cups and pairs well with the Signature Script panties. $60 $45 Shop Now

Signature Script Boxer Briefs Savage x Fenty Signature Script Boxer Briefs These boxer briefs are made of a jacquard fabric with a raised logo pattern and have a semi-sheer body with a lined pouch. $30 $23 Shop Now