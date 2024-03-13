These easy breezy styles will have you feeling chic and supported all spring long.
With the arrival of spring officially one week away, sandal season is nearly upon us. Now is the perfect time to stock up on sandals, slides, or flip flops, just as temperatures begin to heat up.
But perhaps even more important than having a cute pair of sandals in our spring wardrobe stock, is having a style that's equal parts chic and comfortable. Of course, we all want a shoe that can pair well with our favorite seasonal looks — like airy maxi dresses, high-waisted shorts and any number of our go-to beach styles. But it's also essential to have a shoe that's comfy enough to support you through all of your spring adventures, too — whether that's a spring break vacation, a poolside excursion or even just an afternoon jaunt in your own hometown. And if you suffer from foot pain, you may want to choose one a sandal that has good arch support.
Fortunately, comfortable sandals are having a moment of their own right now — with more practical styles like strappy pairs, puffy slides, slip-on flats and more all enjoying a '90s-inspired resurgence. With a sandal that has adjustable straps, you can wear it during the day and at night for a fashionable look that draws attention. Some of today's top fashion brands have focused in on the comfy sandal trend, with labels like Steve Madden, UGG, Crocs, Sorel, Tory Burch, Birkenstock and more all debuting their own, fresh sandal renditions that are perfect for any fashionista.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 12 most comfortable sandals for women that are also stylish.
Birkenstock Arizona Sandal
Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal, considering how the shoe molds to your foot as you walk.
Sorel Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Women's Wedge Sandal
With its bold design, this Sorel wedge sandal features a unique scalloped sole that not only enhances its lightweight feel but also offers superior comfort and style.
Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal
The Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal features a double strap upper that gently hugs your foot, providing a supportive fit for all of your adventures.
Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Earthy textures come to life via this woven, easy breezy espadrille-style sandal.
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal
Tap into your wild side this summer with the black wedges sandal from Crocs.
UGG Goldenstar Sandals
Elevate your footwear game with these UGG Goldenstar Sandals, featuring a plush foam footbed that provides cushioning with every step.
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you defeat the heat.
Soda Topic Ankle Strap Espadrilles
These Soda ankle strap espadrilles are major — for a minor price.
Vionic Women's Sunrise High Tide II Toe-Post Platform Sandal
Intense comfort meets style with Vionic's platform sandal. While they look great, Amazon shoppers rave about how this flip flop actually eases pain associated with plantar fasciitis.
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal
Whether you're headed to the beach or a night out, these lightweight and versatile slip-on sandals are the perfect choice for your spring occasions.
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
When it comes to sandals, you can never go wrong with this iconic Tory Burch style.
Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals
Brighten up your spring shoe stock with these sunny, breezy slip-on sandals from Clarks.
