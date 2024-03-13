With the arrival of spring officially one week away, sandal season is nearly upon us. Now is the perfect time to stock up on sandals, slides, or flip flops, just as temperatures begin to heat up.

But perhaps even more important than having a cute pair of sandals in our spring wardrobe stock, is having a style that's equal parts chic and comfortable. Of course, we all want a shoe that can pair well with our favorite seasonal looks — like airy maxi dresses, high-waisted shorts and any number of our go-to beach styles. But it's also essential to have a shoe that's comfy enough to support you through all of your spring adventures, too — whether that's a spring break vacation, a poolside excursion or even just an afternoon jaunt in your own hometown. And if you suffer from foot pain, you may want to choose one a sandal that has good arch support.

Fortunately, comfortable sandals are having a moment of their own right now — with more practical styles like strappy pairs, puffy slides, slip-on flats and more all enjoying a '90s-inspired resurgence. With a sandal that has adjustable straps, you can wear it during the day and at night for a fashionable look that draws attention. Some of today's top fashion brands have focused in on the comfy sandal trend, with labels like Steve Madden, UGG, Crocs, Sorel, Tory Burch, Birkenstock and more all debuting their own, fresh sandal renditions that are perfect for any fashionista.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 12 most comfortable sandals for women that are also stylish.

UGG Goldenstar Sandals Zappos UGG Goldenstar Sandals Elevate your footwear game with these UGG Goldenstar Sandals, featuring a plush foam footbed that provides cushioning with every step. $120 Shop Now

Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon Teva Original Universal Sandal Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you defeat the heat. $55 $39 Shop Now

