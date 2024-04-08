There's so much that bridal shoes have to do. They need to feel comfortable and look good while doing it. They might even fulfill the role of something new or something blue. But hunting down the perfect pair can feel like an afterthought with the laundry list of things you have to do to prepare for your upcoming nuptials. With wedding season on the horizon, we have some spring wedding shoe inspiration for 2024 brides.

Don't stress, because we've found white, clear and neutral heels that won't clash with your dress. These wedding shoes have romantic details, from flowers to pearls. There are options in all different heel heights so you can find a pair comfortable enough to dance the night away in. You can even pick up more than one pair — switching up your shoes can often help you keep the party going.

Say "I do" in a pair of the best bridal shoes for spring weddings below. From sandals to pumps, there's a pair of warm-weather heels for your budget ahead. We've found the most stunning wedding shoe options from Dolce Vita, Badgley Mischka, Jimmy Choo and more brands.