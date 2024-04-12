Make waves this spring with the best one-piece swimsuits on sale now.
With spring's arrival comes the much-awaited swimsuit season. As temperatures begin to climb, now's the time to shop for a new swimsuit for your next getaway, staycation or any spring activity that involves a body of water.
If two-piece bikinis aren't your thing, don't think for a moment that you have to sacrifice style. We've rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits to shop right now. And the best part? Each one is on sale, so you don't need to splurge for a cute swimsuit. Instead, you can save up those hard-earned dollars for your upcoming spring plans.
With an array of deals available right now, you're bound to discover the perfect swimsuit to suit your style. For a chic and sophisticated look, opt for Andie Swim's The Nantucket One Piece or J.Crew's Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit. If you're looking to flaunt some skin, Montce's Sky Sparkle Ky One-Piece or Beach Riot's Joyce One-Piece are your best bets for your upcoming adventures.
Ahead, shop the best deals on one-piece swimsuits.
Leonisa Eco Friendly Slimming Swimsuit with Plunge Back and Draped Neckline
With its plunge back and draped neckline, this tummy control swimsuit will give you an extra boost of confidence as you take a dip in the pool or lounge on the beach.
Andie The Nantucket One Piece
The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making.
J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
This simple and elegant ruched swimsuit is true to size and features a skinny, detachable neck strap.
Vitamin A Gemma One Piece - Wildflower EcoRib
Perfect for springtime, this floral one-piece swimsuit features a low scoop back and side ties that can scrunched for a high-leg look.
Old Navy One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit
Bask in the sunshine in this swimsuit boasting an asymmetrical neckline, adjustable twist-shoulder and built-in SPF protection.
CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
This stunning dusty rose one-piece swimsuit showcases a deep V-neck and ruching at the front, perfect for achieving a sophisticated beach or poolside aesthetic.
Frankies Bikinis x Pamela Anderson Pacific One Piece
Featuring a partial front button closure and high-cut legs, this charming floral swimsuit is perfect to wear from the breezy days of spring to sun-kissed summer days.
La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
Designed with horizontal bands to define your waist and built-in tummy control, this one-piece swimsuit will keep you supported whether you're lounging poolside or diving into waves.
Montce Sky Sparkle Ky One-Piece
Add some sparkle to your swimwear collection with this chic one-piece, featuring a flattering scoop neckline, ruched backing and cut-outs at the stomach.
Robin Piccone Ava Plunge Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
A plunging neckline and a knotted peekaboo keyhole add a playful touch to this underwire one-piece swimsuit.
Beach Riot Joyce One-Piece
Make a statement in this trendy color block one piece, featuring a one-shoulder style and large side cut-out.
Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt The Tie Backflip
The flirty tie straps give this one piece swimsuit from Summersalt a cute, feminine flair.
Gap Tie-Knot Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
A clever cutout makes this classic one-piece from Gap stand out. Plus, it's designed with soft stretch knit for extra comfort.
