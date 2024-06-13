Shop the chicest maternity swimsuits for soon-to-be mothers.
Let's be real: Finding the right swimwear can be tricky enough — but finding it while you're pregnant? That's a whole other challenge.
There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right maternity swimsuit. Are you looking for something supportive like a classic one-piece, or are you hoping for something a bit more trendy like a two-piece style? Is a plunge or square-neck design preferred? Should the suit have an easy-open top for breastfeeding and pumping?
Maternity swimsuit shopping is truly no easy feat. Fortunately, as brands have become more size-inclusive and pregnancy-friendly, the variety in maternity swimwear has expanded so much — with plenty of summer-ready styles available to shop now. To help you in your search, we've gathered a selection of the best maternity swimsuits to keep you comfortable this season — with suits from brands like Summersalt, Amazon, Nordstrom, Cupshe and more.
Ahead, shop our picks for cute maternity swimsuits that are equal parts stylish and practical — and perfect for every budget, too.
PinkBlush Maternity Red Ruched Sides Front Cutout Maternity One Piece Swimsuit
You'll feel as cute as ever in this red cutout maternity one-piece.
CUPSHE Women's Maternity One Piece Bathing Suit
Add some floral flair to your swimwear collection with this one-piece swimsuit, featuring a deep v-neck and ruffle detailing.
Kindred Bravely Crossover Maternity & Nursing Bikini Top
Flaunt your baby bump in this best-selling striped bikini set from Kindred Bravely.
Cache Coeur Bow One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Turn heads at the beach or pool in this chic one-piece swimsuit adorned with glimmering hardware and a sweet bow at the neckline.
Summersalt The Maternity Cinched Current
Stick to the classics in this cinched and sleek black suit from SummerSalt.
Summer Mae Maternity Ribbed High Waist Bikini
Available in 14 colors, this high-waisted bikini has a button-up top to make nursing convenient.
Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Crinkle One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Tap into the crinkle swimsuit trend with this full-coverage swimsuit featuring a scoop neck and back.
Seraphine Navy & White Maternity Bikini
Contrary to popular belief, there are totally cute, two-piece maternity suits out there on the market — and this navy Seraphine style is full-proof of it.
Old Navy Maternity Twist-Front Nursing Swimsuit
Soak up the sun in this adorable one-piece swimsuit, complete with a twist-front keyhole cutout and built-in UPF sun protection.
Kimi and Kai Dana Maternity Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
If you're hoping to embrace a more vintage vibe, you can't go wrong with shopping this nostalgic, halter maternity suit.
RELATED CONTENT: