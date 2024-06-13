Shop
Style

The Best Maternity Swimsuits to Wear This Summer: Shop Styles from Amazon, Summersalt, Nordstrom and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Maternity Swimsuits 2022
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:36 PM PDT, June 13, 2024

Shop the chicest maternity swimsuits for soon-to-be mothers.

Let's be real: Finding the right swimwear can be tricky enough — but finding it while you're pregnant? That's a whole other challenge.

There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right maternity swimsuit. Are you looking for something supportive like a classic one-piece, or are you hoping for something a bit more trendy like a two-piece style? Is a plunge or square-neck design preferred? Should the suit have an easy-open top for breastfeeding and pumping?

Maternity swimsuit shopping is truly no easy feat. Fortunately, as brands have become more size-inclusive and pregnancy-friendly, the variety in maternity swimwear has expanded so much — with plenty of summer-ready styles available to shop now. To help you in your search, we've gathered a selection of the best maternity swimsuits to keep you comfortable this season — with suits from brands like Summersalt, Amazon, Nordstrom, Cupshe and more.

Ahead, shop our picks for cute maternity swimsuits that are equal parts stylish and practical — and perfect for every budget, too.

PinkBlush Maternity Red Ruched Sides Front Cutout Maternity One Piece Swimsuit

PinkBlush Maternity Red Ruched Sides Front Cutout Maternity One Piece Swimsuit
PinkBlush Maternity

PinkBlush Maternity Red Ruched Sides Front Cutout Maternity One Piece Swimsuit

You'll feel as cute as ever in this red cutout maternity one-piece.

CUPSHE Women's Maternity One Piece Bathing Suit

CUPSHE Women's Maternity One Piece Bathing Suit
Amazon

CUPSHE Women's Maternity One Piece Bathing Suit

Add some floral flair to your swimwear collection with this one-piece swimsuit, featuring a deep v-neck and ruffle detailing.

Kindred Bravely Crossover Maternity & Nursing Bikini Top

Kindred Bravely Crossover Maternity & Nursing Bikini Top
Kindred Bravely

Kindred Bravely Crossover Maternity & Nursing Bikini Top

Flaunt your baby bump in this best-selling striped bikini set from Kindred Bravely.

$26

Low Rise Maternity & Postpartum Bikini Bottom

Shop Now

Cache Coeur Bow One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Cache Coeur Bow One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Cache Coeur Bow One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Turn heads at the beach or pool in this chic one-piece swimsuit adorned with glimmering hardware and a sweet bow at the neckline.

Summersalt The Maternity Cinched Current

Summersalt The Maternity Cinched Current
SummerSalt

Summersalt The Maternity Cinched Current

Stick to the classics in this cinched and sleek black suit from SummerSalt.

$95 $67

with code spf30

Shop Now

Summer Mae Maternity Ribbed High Waist Bikini

Summer Mae Maternity Ribbed High Waist Bikini
Amazon

Summer Mae Maternity Ribbed High Waist Bikini

Available in 14 colors, this high-waisted bikini has a button-up top to make nursing convenient.

Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Crinkle One Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Crinkle One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Target

Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Crinkle One Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Tap into the crinkle swimsuit trend with this full-coverage swimsuit featuring a scoop neck and back.

Seraphine Navy & White Maternity Bikini

Seraphine Navy & White Maternity Bikini
Seraphine

Seraphine Navy & White Maternity Bikini

Contrary to popular belief, there are totally cute, two-piece maternity suits out there on the market — and this navy Seraphine style is full-proof of it.

$55 $35

Top

Shop Now

$39 $29

Bottom

Shop Now

Old Navy Maternity Twist-Front Nursing Swimsuit

Old Navy Maternity Twist-Front Nursing Swimsuit
Old Navy

Old Navy Maternity Twist-Front Nursing Swimsuit

Soak up the sun in this adorable one-piece swimsuit, complete with a twist-front keyhole cutout and built-in UPF sun protection.

$55 $27

Shop Now

Kimi and Kai Dana Maternity Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

Kimi and Kai Dana Maternity Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Kimi and Kai Dana Maternity Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

If you're hoping to embrace a more vintage vibe, you can't go wrong with shopping this nostalgic, halter maternity suit.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon for Summer

Style

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon for Summer

Best 4th of July Swimsuits To Wear All Summer Long

Shop

Best 4th of July Swimsuits To Wear All Summer Long

The Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon for Cute Coverage This Summer

Style

The Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon for Cute Coverage This Summer

Shop Our Favorite Swimsuits for Women: L*Space, Vitamin A and More

Style

Shop Our Favorite Swimsuits for Women: L*Space, Vitamin A and More

20 Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Style

20 Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Cupshe Is Now Even More Affordable Thanks to This Summer Sale

Sales & Deals

Cupshe Is Now Even More Affordable Thanks to This Summer Sale

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer

Best Lists

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer

Tags: