Spring is here and summer is right around the corner. All of that sunshine means swimsuit season is here again.

If you're looking at your swimsuit stash sideways because your bikinis and one-pieces have seen better days, now is a good time to stock up on new swimwear before vacation season. A one-stop-shop brand with hundreds of style options — from bikinis and one-piece swimsuits to cover-ups and vacation dresses — is Cupshe.

Reality stars like Bachelor Nation's JoJo Fletcher and The Valley's Brittany Cartwright sport the swimwear brand that offers cute, comfortable suits for a price that won't blow the summer fun budget. But with so many styles and color options at such low prices, is the quality there? We needed to know for ourselves, and Cupshe gave us the chance to do just that. Ahead, read our honest review of Cupshe swimwear, and learn how you can save up to $25 on your purchase today (sale items excluded).

Hi, I'm Doriean. I'm a commerce editor here at ET. When Cupshe offered to let us test out a few pieces from their 2024 line, I was all for it.

I live in Los Angeles where there's a consistent need for swimsuits. I keep at least one in my car at all times, because you never know when the function could become a beach day. Swimwear costs can add up — especially when buying multiple suits each year. So I'm constantly on the lookout for quality swimwear at an affordable price.

Shopping for swimwear can be an ordeal, but Cupshe makes things easier with a variety of styles and colors to choose from, shipped straight to your door at prices that won't break the bank. When I say variety, I truly mean it. There are so many different styles it's almost overwhelming at first. But their site is simple to navigate — you can easily head to the category of the type of suit you're looking for and filter according to your preferences.

I selected a few of the brand's tummy-control one-piece swimsuits because these days, we're grabbing the carbs, skipping the crunches and loving this body just as she is. I was pleased with the pieces they sent my way. Tankinis have been a swimwear trend recently, so I wanted to give one a try. I also grabbed a monokini option. I was thoroughly impressed with the detailing and the craftsmanship. The fabrics are beautiful and the tummy control and top support help me feel confident that everything will stay in place when I go for that obligatory Baywatch-calibur slow-motion beach run.

Stocking up on swimwear for 2024 could be the simplest thing you do before your next day by the water. Right now, ET readers can save $5 when they spend $65 or more on full-priced items with code AFETOL5 at checkout or save $10 when they spend $85 or more on full-priced items with code AFETOL10. When shoppers sign up to be a Cupshe Sunchaser — which comes with its own exclusive perks — they can save $20 off the purchase of $125 or more with code AFETOL20. Below, shop a variety of picks from Cupshe, including several of my personal favorites, reality star selections and more.