20 Best One-Piece Swimsuit Deals to Shop for Summer: Frankies Bikinis, Andie Swim, Summersalt and More

The Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:19 PM PDT, June 21, 2024

Make waves this summer with the best one-piece swimsuits on sale now.

With summer's arrival comes the much-awaited swimsuit season. As temperatures begin to climb, now's the time to shop for a new swimsuit for your next getaway, staycation or any summer activity that involves a body of water.

If two-piece bikinis aren't your thing, don't think for a moment that you have to sacrifice style. We've rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits to shop right now. And the best part? Each one is on sale, so you don't need to splurge for a cute swimsuit. Instead, you can save up those hard-earned dollars for your upcoming summer plans.

With an array of deals available right now, you're bound to discover the perfect swimsuit to suit your style. Whether you're looking for a timeless silhouette or an on-trend design, you'll find a plethora of options that are flattering and versatile for all of your summer adventures. 

Ahead, shop the best deals on one-piece swimsuits.

Leonisa Eco Friendly Slimming Swimsuit with Plunge Back and Draped Neckline

Leonisa Eco Friendly Slimming Swimsuit with Plunge Back and Draped Neckline
Leonisa

Leonisa Eco Friendly Slimming Swimsuit with Plunge Back and Draped Neckline

With its plunge back and draped neckline, this tummy control swimsuit will give you an extra boost of confidence as you take a dip in the pool or lounge on the beach.

$120 $84

Shop Now

Summersalt The Sidestroke

Summersalt The Sidestroke
Summersalt

Summersalt The Sidestroke

Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and stylish silhouette.

$95 $67

With Code SPF30

Shop Now

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

This simple and elegant ruched swimsuit is true to size and features a skinny, detachable neck strap. 

$118 $60

Shop Now

Andie Swim The Malibu One Piece

Andie Swim The Malibu One Piece
Andie Swim

Andie Swim The Malibu One Piece

Choose to show some skin or keep things covered up thanks to a versatile snap-front neckline.

$112 $90

Shop Now

Vitamin A Gemma One Piece - Wildflower EcoRib

Vitamin A Gemma One Piece - Wildflower EcoRib
Vitamin A

Vitamin A Gemma One Piece - Wildflower EcoRib

This floral one-piece swimsuit features a low scoop back and side ties that can scrunched for a high-leg look.

$135 $81

Shop Now

CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

With a plunging V-neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly.

$45 $35

Shop Now

Frankies Bikinis Lila Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit

Frankies Bikinis Lila Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis Lila Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit

Go from day to night in this micro lace-trimmed one piece that easily doubles as a bodysuit.

$185 $56

Shop Now

Charmo Womens One Piece Swimsuit

Charmo Womens One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

Charmo Womens One Piece Swimsuit

Bask in the sunshine in this swimsuit, featuring an on-trend cutout detail and knot closure.

$42 $34

Shop Now

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This stunning dusty rose one-piece swimsuit showcases a deep V-neck and ruching at the front, perfect for achieving a sophisticated beach or poolside aesthetic. 

$45 $35

Shop Now

Solid & Striped The Adrienne One Piece

Solid & Striped The Adrienne One Piece
Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped The Adrienne One Piece

Make a statement in this sleek underwire one-piece, detailed with tortoiseshell rings.

$218 $76

With Code SUMMER30

Shop Now

BECCA Women's V-Wire Shirred One Piece Swimsuit

BECCA Women's V-Wire Shirred One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

BECCA Women's V-Wire Shirred One Piece Swimsuit

Featuring a shirred plunge V-wire with a beaded cap at the center front, this vibrant swimsuit is the perfect addition to your swimwear collection.

$138 $83

Shop Now

Seafolly Isla Rib One Shoulder One Piece

Seafolly Isla Rib One Shoulder One Piece
Seafolly

Seafolly Isla Rib One Shoulder One Piece

This ribbed one-shoulder swimsuit is designed with an internal shelf bra for added support and comfort.

$206 $122

Shop Now

Madewell Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Madewell Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Madewell

Madewell Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

This ultra-flattering swimsuit has a chic square neckline and high-leg fit.​​​​​

$78 $45

Shop Now

Gap Tie-Knot Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

Gap Tie-Knot Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Gap

Gap Tie-Knot Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

A clever cutout makes this classic one-piece from Gap stand out. Plus, it's designed with soft stretch knit for extra comfort.

$70 $34

Shop Now

Sea Level High Leg Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

Sea Level High Leg Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom Rack

Sea Level High Leg Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit from Sea Level comes with slinky removable straps so you can change up your poolside look.

$125 $65

Shop Now

Monday Swimwear Vera One Piece

Monday Swimwear Vera One Piece
Monday Swimwear

Monday Swimwear Vera One Piece

This is not your mother's one-piece. This one-shoulder style has a gold ring detail and cutouts. 

$150 $90

Shop Now

J.Crew Ruched Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit

J.Crew Ruched Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew

J.Crew Ruched Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit

We love the deep V, ruffles and ruching, but it's also part of J.Crew's sustainable swim collection. It's crafted with polyester made from recycled plastic bottles, yarns and fabric scraps.

$118 $60

Shop Now

Andie Swim The Nantucket One Piece

Andie Swim The Nantucket One Piece
Andie Swim

Andie Swim The Nantucket One Piece

The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making. Find it in both a standard and long torso fit.

$98 $59

Shop Now

Montce Sky Sparkle Ky One-Piece

Montce Sky Sparkle Ky One-Piece
Montce

Montce Sky Sparkle Ky One-Piece

Add some sparkle to your swimwear collection with this chic one-piece, featuring a flattering scoop neckline, ruched bum and cutouts at the stomach.

$198 $159

Shop Now

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

Designed with horizontal bands to define your waist and built-in tummy control, this one-piece swimsuit will keep you supported whether you're lounging poolside or diving into waves.

$125 $71

Shop Now

