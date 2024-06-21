Make waves this summer with the best one-piece swimsuits on sale now.
With summer's arrival comes the much-awaited swimsuit season. As temperatures begin to climb, now's the time to shop for a new swimsuit for your next getaway, staycation or any summer activity that involves a body of water.
If two-piece bikinis aren't your thing, don't think for a moment that you have to sacrifice style. We've rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits to shop right now. And the best part? Each one is on sale, so you don't need to splurge for a cute swimsuit. Instead, you can save up those hard-earned dollars for your upcoming summer plans.
With an array of deals available right now, you're bound to discover the perfect swimsuit to suit your style. Whether you're looking for a timeless silhouette or an on-trend design, you'll find a plethora of options that are flattering and versatile for all of your summer adventures.
Ahead, shop the best deals on one-piece swimsuits.
Leonisa Eco Friendly Slimming Swimsuit with Plunge Back and Draped Neckline
With its plunge back and draped neckline, this tummy control swimsuit will give you an extra boost of confidence as you take a dip in the pool or lounge on the beach.
Summersalt The Sidestroke
Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and stylish silhouette.
J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
This simple and elegant ruched swimsuit is true to size and features a skinny, detachable neck strap.
Andie Swim The Malibu One Piece
Choose to show some skin or keep things covered up thanks to a versatile snap-front neckline.
Vitamin A Gemma One Piece - Wildflower EcoRib
This floral one-piece swimsuit features a low scoop back and side ties that can scrunched for a high-leg look.
CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
With a plunging V-neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly.
Frankies Bikinis Lila Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit
Go from day to night in this micro lace-trimmed one piece that easily doubles as a bodysuit.
Charmo Womens One Piece Swimsuit
Bask in the sunshine in this swimsuit, featuring an on-trend cutout detail and knot closure.
CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
This stunning dusty rose one-piece swimsuit showcases a deep V-neck and ruching at the front, perfect for achieving a sophisticated beach or poolside aesthetic.
Solid & Striped The Adrienne One Piece
Make a statement in this sleek underwire one-piece, detailed with tortoiseshell rings.
BECCA Women's V-Wire Shirred One Piece Swimsuit
Featuring a shirred plunge V-wire with a beaded cap at the center front, this vibrant swimsuit is the perfect addition to your swimwear collection.
Seafolly Isla Rib One Shoulder One Piece
This ribbed one-shoulder swimsuit is designed with an internal shelf bra for added support and comfort.
Madewell Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
This ultra-flattering swimsuit has a chic square neckline and high-leg fit.
Gap Tie-Knot Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
A clever cutout makes this classic one-piece from Gap stand out. Plus, it's designed with soft stretch knit for extra comfort.
Sea Level High Leg Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit from Sea Level comes with slinky removable straps so you can change up your poolside look.
Monday Swimwear Vera One Piece
This is not your mother's one-piece. This one-shoulder style has a gold ring detail and cutouts.
J.Crew Ruched Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit
We love the deep V, ruffles and ruching, but it's also part of J.Crew's sustainable swim collection. It's crafted with polyester made from recycled plastic bottles, yarns and fabric scraps.
Andie Swim The Nantucket One Piece
The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making. Find it in both a standard and long torso fit.
Montce Sky Sparkle Ky One-Piece
Add some sparkle to your swimwear collection with this chic one-piece, featuring a flattering scoop neckline, ruched bum and cutouts at the stomach.
La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
Designed with horizontal bands to define your waist and built-in tummy control, this one-piece swimsuit will keep you supported whether you're lounging poolside or diving into waves.
