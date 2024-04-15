She'll shimmer in these new additions to her jewelry box.
The journey into motherhood is a sentimental experience — moms want to remember every milestone and keep their babies close even when they're away at work or a girl's night out. So personalized gifts with their little one's name, the word "mama" and more can be extra special for moms. BaubleBar is here to help with a Mother's Day sale on custom jewelry.
Whether you're customizing a bracelet, necklace or ring, there are so many personalized jewelry options to gift Mom on Mother's Day, May 12. You can add her name or initials, the names or birth dates of her children, simply "mom" or "mama" or her and her partner's initials.
Shop All BaubleBar Custom Jewelry
BaubleBar makes it easy with 20% off personalized jewelry now through April 22. Don't worry, because anything ordered during this sale period will arrive in time for Mother's Day. Just add your personalized piece to your cart and the deal applies automatically.
Below, shop our favorite personalized jewelry gift ideas for Mom from BaubleBar. Whether she's your mom or the mother of your children, find a gift that works for your budget ahead. There's nothing like something personalized to commemorate the chapter of life she's in to make her feel special on Mother's Day 2024.
Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet
Choose from lots of friendship bracelet designs that can be personalized. Use her name or "mama."
Bubble Custom Slider Bracelet
Choose a font type she'll love for this cute bubble slider bracelet.
Mini 18K Gold Custom Spaced Letter Name Necklace
This subtle necklace can spell her name or her baby's.
18K Gold Custom Block Ring
She can keep this 18-karat gold ring with a block font for a lifetime.
18K Gold Double Initial Custom Ring
She can wear her own initials or those of a loved one on this ring that comes in two styles.
Custom Slider Bracelet
Choose a font she'll love in this bestselling bracelet.
Heart 18K Gold Custom Reversible Necklace
Design a special memento with you and your partner's initials on this gorgeous heart-shaped necklace offered in a variety of colors.
18K Gold Block Font Number Necklace
Choose numbers that are special to her, like her little one's birth date or year.
Clover 18K Gold Custom Pendant Necklace
This gold-plated necklace is almost as good as finding a four-leaf clover.
18K Gold Mini Custom Nameplate Necklace
This custom necklace showcases a modern chain paired with a pavé or gold nameplate, making it a truly special present.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.