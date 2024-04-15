The journey into motherhood is a sentimental experience — moms want to remember every milestone and keep their babies close even when they're away at work or a girl's night out. So personalized gifts with their little one's name, the word "mama" and more can be extra special for moms. BaubleBar is here to help with a Mother's Day sale on custom jewelry.

Whether you're customizing a bracelet, necklace or ring, there are so many personalized jewelry options to gift Mom on Mother's Day, May 12. You can add her name or initials, the names or birth dates of her children, simply "mom" or "mama" or her and her partner's initials.

Shop All BaubleBar Custom Jewelry

BaubleBar makes it easy with 20% off personalized jewelry now through April 22. Don't worry, because anything ordered during this sale period will arrive in time for Mother's Day. Just add your personalized piece to your cart and the deal applies automatically.

Below, shop our favorite personalized jewelry gift ideas for Mom from BaubleBar. Whether she's your mom or the mother of your children, find a gift that works for your budget ahead. There's nothing like something personalized to commemorate the chapter of life she's in to make her feel special on Mother's Day 2024.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.