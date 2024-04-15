Gifts

BaubleBar’s Mother’s Day Sale: Save on Personalized Jewelry for Mom

18K Gold Double Initial Custom Ring
BaubleBar
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:08 PM PDT, April 15, 2024

She'll shimmer in these new additions to her jewelry box.

The journey into motherhood is a sentimental experience — moms want to remember every milestone and keep their babies close even when they're away at work or a girl's night out. So personalized gifts with their little one's name, the word "mama" and more can be extra special for moms. BaubleBar is here to help with a Mother's Day sale on custom jewelry.

Whether you're customizing a bracelet, necklace or ring, there are so many personalized jewelry options to gift Mom on Mother's Day, May 12. You can add her name or initials, the names or birth dates of her children, simply "mom" or "mama" or her and her partner's initials. 

Shop All BaubleBar Custom Jewelry

BaubleBar makes it easy with 20% off personalized jewelry now through April 22. Don't worry, because anything ordered during this sale period will arrive in time for Mother's Day. Just add your personalized piece to your cart and the deal applies automatically. 

Below, shop our favorite personalized jewelry gift ideas for Mom from BaubleBar. Whether she's your mom or the mother of your children, find a gift that works for your budget ahead. There's nothing like something personalized to commemorate the chapter of life she's in to make her feel special on Mother's Day 2024.

Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet

Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet
BaubleBar

Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet

Choose from lots of friendship bracelet designs that can be personalized. Use her name or "mama."

$42 $34

Shop Now

Bubble Custom Slider Bracelet

Bubble Custom Slider Bracelet
BaubleBar

Bubble Custom Slider Bracelet

Choose a font type she'll love for this cute bubble slider bracelet.

$42 $34

Shop Now

Mini 18K Gold Custom Spaced Letter Name Necklace

Mini 18K Gold Custom Spaced Letter Name Necklace
BaubleBar

Mini 18K Gold Custom Spaced Letter Name Necklace

This subtle necklace can spell her name or her baby's.

$158 $126

Shop Now

18K Gold Custom Block Ring

18K Gold Custom Block Ring
BaubleBar

18K Gold Custom Block Ring

She can keep this 18-karat gold ring with a block font for a lifetime.

$138 $110

Shop Now

18K Gold Double Initial Custom Ring

18K Gold Double Initial Custom Ring
BaubleBar

18K Gold Double Initial Custom Ring

She can wear her own initials or those of a loved one on this ring that comes in two styles.

$168 $134

Shop Now

Custom Slider Bracelet

Custom Slider Bracelet
BaubleBar

Custom Slider Bracelet

Choose a font she'll love in this bestselling bracelet.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Heart 18K Gold Custom Reversible Necklace

Heart 18K Gold Custom Reversible Necklace
BaubleBar

Heart 18K Gold Custom Reversible Necklace

Design a special memento with you and your partner's initials on this gorgeous heart-shaped necklace offered in a variety of colors.

$178 $142

Shop Now

18K Gold Block Font Number Necklace

18K Gold Block Font Number Necklace
BaubleBar

18K Gold Block Font Number Necklace

Choose numbers that are special to her, like her little one's birth date or year.

$158 $126

Shop Now

Clover 18K Gold Custom Pendant Necklace

Clover 18K Gold Custom Pendant Necklace
BaubleBar

Clover 18K Gold Custom Pendant Necklace

This gold-plated necklace is almost as good as finding a four-leaf clover.

18K Gold Mini Custom Nameplate Necklace

18K Gold Mini Custom Nameplate Necklace
BaubleBar

18K Gold Mini Custom Nameplate Necklace

This custom necklace showcases a modern chain paired with a pavé or gold nameplate, making it a truly special present.

$158 $126

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

