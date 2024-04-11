Staying hydrated is important, even for moms, and finding a water bottle that supports healthy hydration habits can help. This Mother's Day, consider getting Mom a water bottle for her outdoor adventures this summer or a tumbler to keep on her desk throughout the day.

If the mother figure in your life could use a new insulated drinkware option, we suggest one in Hydro Flask's newest limited-edition shade: Sugar Crush. Inspired by sugary candies as sweet as she is, the Sugar Crush shade has swirls of lovely pastel hues.

Shop the Hydro Flask Sugar Crush Collection

Popular drinkware brand Hydro Flask makes extremely durable, insulated water bottles that are known to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours and with the Sugar Crush pattern, they're super stylish too. If Mom has a leaky tumbler or a cracked water bottle, Mother's Day is the perfect excuse to upgrade her portable drinkware.

The hardest part of selecting Mom's Hydro Flask is deciding between the best-selling wide-mouth bottles or popular travel tumblers. The brand's bottles have a built-in carrying strap that makes them easy to take on the go. If Mom prefers to drink from a straw instead of the wide mouth lid, the bottles use a Flex Straw cap that is also leakproof, but the All Around Travel tumblers that are Stanley lookalikes are also an option.

Below, we've rounded up the items in Hydro Flask's new Sugar Crush collection that will make a great Mother's Day gift. Since these are limited-edition shades, we suggest adding them to your cart before they sell out.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

