We have an idea of what the coolest, hippest moms on your Mother's Day gift list want: A Stanley Tumbler — and not just any Stanley Tumbler — the just-launched Stanley Mother's Day Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler.

The new Mother's Day-inspired tumbler comes in three shades with a tropical floral print that's perfect for staying hydrated this spring and summer. Health-conscious moms, TikTok-obsessed moms, hydro-homie moms and all the mothers in between will enjoy unwrapping this limited-edition tumbler on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12.

If you spent any time online in the last year, you probably know all about the craze over the Stanley Tumbler. The hashtag #StanleyTumbler has amassed hundreds of millions of views on TikTok alone and the viral drinkware option was a top holiday gift in 2023. Stanley cups sell out quickly every time the brand releases a new colorway so be sure to shop the Mother's Day tumbler now before the stock of this limited-edition color runs dry — the recently released IceFlow Bottle also got a tropical print upgrade for Mother's Day that has already sold out.

In addition to the new Mother's Day pattern, Stanley has opened up a Mother's Day gift shop featuring its best-selling drinkware options that double as most-wanted Mother's Day presents this year. Many Stanley products can keep water cold for up to two days and have convenient cup holder compatibility, making it a great choice for moms on the go.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

