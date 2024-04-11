Gifts

Stanley Just Launched a Mother's Day Gift Shop With New Limited-Edition Tumbler Patterns

Stanley Launched a Mother's Day Gift Shop
Stanley
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:14 AM PDT, April 11, 2024

Mom can stay hydrated in style with these Mother's Day gift ideas from Stanley.

We have an idea of what the coolest, hippest moms on your Mother's Day gift list want: A Stanley Tumbler — and not just any Stanley Tumbler — the just-launched Stanley Mother's Day Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

The new Mother's Day-inspired tumbler comes in three shades with a tropical floral print that's perfect for staying hydrated this spring and summer. Health-conscious moms, TikTok-obsessed moms, hydro-homie moms and all the mothers in between will enjoy unwrapping this limited-edition tumbler on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12. 

Stanley Mother's Day Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

Stanley Mother's Day Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
Stanley

Stanley Mother's Day Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

Stanley Mother's Day Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

Stanley Mother's Day Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
Stanley

Stanley Mother's Day Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

Stanley Mother's Day Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

Stanley Mother's Day Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
Stanley

Stanley Mother's Day Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

If you spent any time online in the last year, you probably know all about the craze over the Stanley Tumbler. The hashtag #StanleyTumbler has amassed hundreds of millions of views on TikTok alone and the viral drinkware option was a top holiday gift in 2023. Stanley cups sell out quickly every time the brand releases a new colorway so be sure to shop the Mother's Day tumbler now before the stock of this limited-edition color runs dry — the recently released IceFlow Bottle also got a tropical print upgrade for Mother's Day that has already sold out. 

In addition to the new Mother's Day pattern, Stanley has opened up a Mother's Day gift shop featuring its best-selling drinkware options that double as most-wanted Mother's Day presents this year. Many Stanley products can keep water cold for up to two days and have convenient cup holder compatibility, making it a great choice for moms on the go.

Shop Stanley's Mother's Day Gift Shop

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

