Being a mother is likely the toughest job on earth. Our moms toil selflessly and endlessly for our sakes, so much so that it can be a challenge to express how much we appreciate all that they do. While they spend so much time caring for others, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to support your mom in putting her feet up and indulging herself. Flowers are lovely, but including luxe self-care gifts will extend the me-time moms deserve.

Whatever your mom's interests, we found pampering gift picks that are universally appreciated. Even better, we've found gift ideas to help you put some effort into her day. After making her heart-shaped waffles for brunch, tell Mom to draw herself a hot bath as you put out a glass of her favorite wine or tea, add some soft music, and let her have a few hours of bliss and relaxation before having dinner together as a family.

Below is a list of spa-worthy gifts that moms can enjoy from the comfort of home. Many of these gifts are floral-inspired, but instead of wilting in a few days, they will deliver lasting benefits of aromatherapy, softened skin, and a feeling of everyday well-being.

Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder Uncommon Goods Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder Two hand-picked beach stones support a glass of wine in this wooden holder with suction cups that is fit for a bubbly tub-scape wall or anywhere a little vino is needed. $38 Shop Now

UFO 2, 5-in-1 spa facial. Foreo UFO 2, 5-in-1 spa facial. If your mom loves facials and sheet masks, treat her to this indulgent mask enhancer. The science-backed high-tech device uses five types of technology, including LED light and T-Sonic massage, to reach the full potential of sheet masks in just two minutes. The results are skin that looks more hydrated, plump, toned, and with smaller pores, according to the brand. $299 Shop Now

Hotel Bath Robe FluffCo Hotel Bath Robe No spa experience is complete without the floofiest of soft robes, like this one from FluffCo. The cozy, plush fleece interior wraps around you like a warm hug while the stylish design looks like robes offered at high-end spas and hotels. $200 $119 Shop Now

Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker A home spa day is not complete without soothing music or even nature sounds, the choice is hers with this water-resistant portable speaker. With a built-in microphone and 15 hours of battery time, mom might be relaxing for a while, even while just admiring the iconic Marshall logo.

$120 $90 Shop Now

Forever Eye Mask Reusable Sephora Forever Eye Mask Reusable Turn any serum or cream into a treatment with these reusable silicone eye masks, which help the product absorb instead of evaporate, resulting in hydrated, toned skin. $25 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.