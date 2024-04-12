Being the World’s Greatest Mom is no easy feat. Consider these spa-inspired gifts to help her enjoy her day in comfort.
Being a mother is likely the toughest job on earth. Our moms toil selflessly and endlessly for our sakes, so much so that it can be a challenge to express how much we appreciate all that they do. While they spend so much time caring for others, Mother’s Day is the perfect time to support your mom in putting her feet up and indulging herself. Flowers are lovely, but including luxe self-care gifts will extend the me-time moms deserve.
Whatever your mom's interests, we found pampering gift picks that are universally appreciated. Even better, we've found gift ideas to help you put some effort into her day. After making her heart-shaped waffles for brunch, tell Mom to draw herself a hot bath as you put out a glass of her favorite wine or tea, add some soft music, and let her have a few hours of bliss and relaxation before having dinner together as a family.
Below is a list of spa-worthy gifts that moms can enjoy from the comfort of home. Many of these gifts are floral-inspired, but instead of wilting in a few days, they will deliver lasting benefits of aromatherapy, softened skin, and a feeling of everyday well-being.
Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder
Two hand-picked beach stones support a glass of wine in this wooden holder with suction cups that is fit for a bubbly tub-scape wall or anywhere a little vino is needed.
5 Minute Facial for Megawatt Glow
Moms don’t always get the rest they need, which can wreak havoc on a healthy complexion. In just five minutes, mom can get her glow back with this giftable cleanser and mask set.
Love 22K Gold Luxury Candle, 12 oz Glass Jar
A stylish Harlem Renaissance design-inspired gift box houses a 12-ounce double-wick soy wax candle with crisp apple, watery greens, and spiced clove to fill your home with a warming, comforting scent — the brand is even one of Oprah’s favorites. The endearing 22K gold printed James Baldwin quote is sure to elicit a smile from Mom.
Foot Spa Bath Massager with Heat Bubbles and Vibration Massage and Jets
For the mum who’s on her feet a lot or just enjoys a good soak (and who doesn’t), give her this heated, massaging foot spa bath for an instant ooh-ah feeling when she is ready to unwind. It comes with a bag of lavender-scented Epsom salts and pumice stone, and the massaging action is said to help with circulation and fatigue.
Large Dried Preserved Eucalyptus Stems & Lavender Flowers Bundle for Shower
Two powerhouses of stress-relieving aromatherapy come together in a stylish floral over-the-shower bundle from Oning. After a few uses, the shower will regularly smell like botanical heaven.
Huile Prodigieuse Floral - Organic All-in-One Oil for Body, Face & Hair
Nothing says luxe like a French multi-purpose oil for the face, body and hair. After a bath, the soothing formula keeps skin hydrated with natural oils and a delicate grapefruit, magnolia and white musk scent.
UFO 2, 5-in-1 spa facial.
If your mom loves facials and sheet masks, treat her to this indulgent mask enhancer. The science-backed high-tech device uses five types of technology, including LED light and T-Sonic massage, to reach the full potential of sheet masks in just two minutes. The results are skin that looks more hydrated, plump, toned, and with smaller pores, according to the brand.
Hotel Bath Robe
No spa experience is complete without the floofiest of soft robes, like this one from FluffCo. The cozy, plush fleece interior wraps around you like a warm hug while the stylish design looks like robes offered at high-end spas and hotels.
Cute But Cookie Nail Polish Set
What’s sweeter than mommy-and-me manicures? And this actually chic set from Nails.INC with adult-approved shades and a fun cookie scent makes the activity even more delicious. This fast-drying, vegan set has four neutral shades plus a gold sparkle topper.
Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker
A home spa day is not complete without soothing music or even nature sounds, the choice is hers with this water-resistant portable speaker. With a built-in microphone and 15 hours of battery time, mom might be relaxing for a while, even while just admiring the iconic Marshall logo.
Forever Eye Mask Reusable
Turn any serum or cream into a treatment with these reusable silicone eye masks, which help the product absorb instead of evaporate, resulting in hydrated, toned skin.
