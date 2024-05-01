Mother's Day is less than two weeks away, and if you want a thoughtful gift to make her smile, we've got you covered. To make you smile (and mom proud), these splurge-worthy gifts are currently on sale for up to 70% off at Walmart.

Right now, the retail giant is hosting a Summer Savings event, which offers thousands of deals on summer essentials that double as most-wanted Mother's Day gifts this year. This includes impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, La Mer, Kate Spade, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore and more making Walmart the one-stop shop for Mother's Day.

Shop Walmart's Mother's Day Gifts

After all they've done for you, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new mom, and aunt in your life deserve the best on their special day. To make the gift-giving process easier on you, we found major discounts on highly rated Mother's Day gifts at Walmart. Whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with her friends, there's a gift idea she's sure to love and appreciate on May 12.

Our curated list below of the best Mother's Day 2024 gifts discounted during Walmart's Spring Savings Week includes affordable fashion and jewelry pieces that look luxurious, practical tech, kitchen essentials, and celeb-loved skincare.

The Best Deals on Mother's Day Gifts at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 9 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to gift. $276 $189 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

