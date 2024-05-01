Spa treatments, trendy accessories, top-rated tech and more of the best gifts for mom are now on sale at Walmart.
Mother's Day is less than two weeks away, and if you want a thoughtful gift to make her smile, we've got you covered. To make you smile (and mom proud), these splurge-worthy gifts are currently on sale for up to 70% off at Walmart.
Right now, the retail giant is hosting a Summer Savings event, which offers thousands of deals on summer essentials that double as most-wanted Mother's Day gifts this year. This includes impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, La Mer, Kate Spade, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore and more making Walmart the one-stop shop for Mother's Day.
After all they've done for you, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new mom, and aunt in your life deserve the best on their special day. To make the gift-giving process easier on you, we found major discounts on highly rated Mother's Day gifts at Walmart. Whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with her friends, there's a gift idea she's sure to love and appreciate on May 12.
Our curated list below of the best Mother's Day 2024 gifts discounted during Walmart's Spring Savings Week includes affordable fashion and jewelry pieces that look luxurious, practical tech, kitchen essentials, and celeb-loved skincare.
La Mer Moisturizing Cream
La Mer's indulgent, creamy moisturizer helps deliver soothing moisture for a refreshed, hydrated feel and a naturally vibrant and restored appearance.
Renpho Foot Spa Bath Massager
She can enjoy a spa day at home with this electric foot bath featuring heated massage bubbles and relaxing jets.
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
From healthy to indulgent, the Ninja Creami can create ice cream, sorbets and milkshakes with the touch of a button. It's a great gift for the mom with a sweet tooth.
MaxKare Shiatsu Neck Shoulder Massager
Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help her relax after a long day with this massager's eight powerful, deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in soothing heat function, the massager also helps relieve tension.
Kate Spade Daily Tote Shoulder Bag
Ideal for a weekend getaway or a day of running errands, this versatile tote bag from Kate Spade features a spring-inspired floral print she will love.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 9 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to gift.
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum
Surprise mom with a sweet scent, featuring rich notes of jasmine and orange blossoms, iris, patchouli and praline.
JeenMata Solitaire Diamond Pendant Necklace Plated In 18K White Gold
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal diamond pendant — just like this necklace that's currently 70% off.
Coach Floral Eau de Parfum
Delight their senses with an enchanting floral woody musk fragrance from Coach.
A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set
Sara J. Maas's steamy fantasy series A Court of Thorns and Roses has been a top TikTok book pick, and now your favorite mother figure who enjoys magical plots can read the complete series.
Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses
Treat mom to a new pair of sunglasses ahead of summer, boasting a timeless frame and polarized lenses.
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set
Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale.
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
With a versatile range of 10 speeds and a spacious 4.5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl, this kitchen companion is designed to stand the test of time.
