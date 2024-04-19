Mother’s Day is just a few weeks away on May 12, so now is the time to start planning your gift for Mom. While there are many fabulous Mother's Day gifts to choose from when looking to spoil mom, there's always the option to surprise her with flowers. Even the mom who tells you not to buy her anything always enjoys a bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day as springtime arrangements bring a little sunshine into her home.

To help you find the perfect blooms, UrbanStems has curated Mother's Day flowers and plants for her special day. Even better, you can get 25% off your gift with code MDAY25 until Sunday, April 21. Mother’s Day is the most popular day of the year to send flowers, so order early and save on the perfect bouquet.

In case you're not familiar with UrbanStems, let us introduce you: the online gifting company specializes in plant and flower deliveries from coast to coast. From elaborate bouquets to potted plants, dried plants, home fragrances and more, all recipients can enjoy next-day gift delivery on orders placed before 2 pm EST — or even same-day delivery for those located in New York City or Washington DC.

Below, we've hand-picked some of our favorite floral arrangements from UrbanStems to gift this Mother's Day. From tulips to peonies and lilies, each one of these blooms offers an inexpensive explosion of color that will make Mom's day.

The Grower's Choice Peony UrbanStems The Grower's Choice Peony For the mom who loves to watch things bloom, this popular choice arrives with flowers in bud form that open before her eyes over a few days. $90 $68 With Code MDAY25 Shop Now

The Pink Lady UrbanStems The Pink Lady This bright and vibrant bouquet will make her smile each time she passes it. This choice is currently on sale, making it an even better deal with our code. $90 $68 With code MDAY25 Shop Now

The Dutch Tulips UrbanStems The Dutch Tulips These unique multi-color tulips in a gradient of dusty pink to near red petals manage to be the bright spot in any room. $55 $41 with code MDAY25 Shop Now

Triple The Coquette UrbanStems Triple The Coquette This incredibly girly, flirty, and full bouquet might draw a gasp out of Mom this Mother's Day. The picturesque arrangement features lush roses and delicate spray roses, accented with hypericum berries. Enjoy a discount on top of the sale price with ET's exclusive code. $195 $131 With code MDAY25 Shop Now

Double The Peony UrbanStems Double The Peony This striking blush-toned bouquet is a welcome addition to any home. Choose from three bouquet sizes of lush peonies, a 10-stem Single, a 20-stem Double, or a 30-stem Triple. (The Double and Triple options are currently on sale, helping your discount stretch even further.) $180 $122 With Code MDAY25 Shop Now

Triple The Firecracker UrbanStems Triple The Firecracker Cool blue tones from thistle fit perfectly alongside bursts of orange roses and bright, golden craspedia in this vibrant bouquet. Increase your sale discount with code ET15. $210 $134 with code MDAY25 Shop Now

