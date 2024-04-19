Gifts

Order Early and Save 25% on Beautiful Mother's Day Flowers From UrbanStems This Weekend Only

UrbanStems Mother's Day
UrbanStems
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:04 AM PDT, April 19, 2024

Flowers makes gifting easier for Mother's Day. Save 25% on the best arrangements from UrbanStems.

Mother’s Day is just a few weeks away on May 12, so now is the time to start planning your gift for Mom. While there are many fabulous Mother's Day gifts to choose from when looking to spoil mom, there's always the option to surprise her with flowers. Even the mom who tells you not to buy her anything always enjoys a bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day as springtime arrangements bring a little sunshine into her home.

To help you find the perfect blooms, UrbanStems has curated Mother's Day flowers and plants for her special day. Even better, you can get 25% off your gift with code MDAY25 until Sunday, April 21. Mother’s Day is the most popular day of the year to send flowers, so order early and save on the perfect bouquet.

Shop Mother's Day Flowers

In case you're not familiar with UrbanStems, let us introduce you: the online gifting company specializes in plant and flower deliveries from coast to coast. From elaborate bouquets to potted plants, dried plants, home fragrances and more, all recipients can enjoy next-day gift delivery on orders placed before 2 pm EST — or even same-day delivery for those located in New York City or Washington DC.

Below, we've hand-picked some of our favorite floral arrangements from UrbanStems to gift this Mother's Day. From tulips to peonies and lilies, each one of these blooms offers an inexpensive explosion of color that will make Mom's day. 

The Grower's Choice Peony

The Grower's Choice Peony
UrbanStems

The Grower's Choice Peony

For the mom who loves to watch things bloom, this popular choice arrives with flowers in bud form that open before her eyes over a few days. 

$90 $68

With Code MDAY25

Shop Now

The Pink Lady

The Pink Lady
UrbanStems

The Pink Lady

This bright and vibrant bouquet will make her smile each time she passes it. This choice is currently on sale, making it an even better deal with our code. 

$90 $68

With code MDAY25

Shop Now

The Dutch Tulips

The Dutch Tulips
UrbanStems

The Dutch Tulips

These unique multi-color tulips in a gradient of dusty pink to near red petals manage to be the bright spot in any room.

$55 $41

with code MDAY25

Shop Now

Triple The Coquette

Triple The Coquette
UrbanStems

Triple The Coquette

This incredibly girly, flirty, and full bouquet might draw a gasp out of Mom this Mother's Day. The picturesque arrangement features lush roses and delicate spray roses, accented with hypericum berries. Enjoy a discount on top of the sale price with ET's exclusive code. 

$195 $131

With code MDAY25

Shop Now

Double The Peony

Double The Peony
UrbanStems

Double The Peony

This striking blush-toned bouquet is a welcome addition to any home. Choose from three bouquet sizes of lush peonies, a 10-stem Single, a 20-stem Double, or a 30-stem Triple. (The Double and Triple options are currently on sale, helping your discount stretch even further.)

$180 $122

With Code MDAY25

Shop Now

Triple The Firecracker

Triple The Firecracker
UrbanStems

Triple The Firecracker

Cool blue tones from thistle fit perfectly alongside bursts of orange roses and bright, golden craspedia in this vibrant bouquet. Increase your sale discount with code ET15.

$210 $134

with code MDAY25

Shop Now

Double The Good Vibes

Double The Good Vibes
UrbanStems

Double The Good Vibes

This airy arrangement features lush delphinium, striking lisianthus, stunning roses, and starry asters to capture the fresh feeling of springtime. 

$136 $92

with code MDAY25

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

