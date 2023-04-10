With so many exciting Mother's Day presents on the market this year, it's important not to overlook the classics when it comes to gifting. Perfume is a go-to for a good reason: it's extremely personal, comes in beautiful packaging and will be a reminder of your love every time she wears it. Whether the mom in your life is already a perfume fanatic or simply deserves to be treated to something luxurious, we've found the best perfume gift sets for Mother's Day.

Since perfume preferences are so individual, it's important to know her preferences when it comes to fragrance. If she prefers traditional florals, Chloe's powdery signature scent or Dior's rose and peony Blooming Bouquet tend to be safe bets. For a more indulgent option, Kilian Paris' boozy Angel's Share or Sol de Janeiro's cult-favorite pistachio and salted caramel Cheirosa '62 are sure to delight. And if you have no idea what scents she likes, you can't go wrong with a discovery gift set from Maison Francis Kurkdijan or Ellis Brooklyn.

Below, shop our favorite perfume gift sets to treat Mom this Mother's Day. For even more perfume shopping inspiration, check out the best perfumes for spring 2023 and best perfumes that smell like designer for less.

Check out our 2023 Mother's Day Gift Guide to find the perfect Mother's Day gift for the mother figure in your life.

