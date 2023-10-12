As much as we love the idea of finding a signature scent, the thousands of perfumes on the market can make it an overwhelming experience. And while picking out a fragrance is a deeply personal experience, it never hurts to look to your favorite celebs for inspiration.

Just last month, Olivia Rodrigo sat down for a video interview with GQ — and she named Maison Francis Kurkdijan's ultra-popular Baccarat Rouge 540 among the top 10 things she can't live without. The luxurious scent retails for $325, but it's on sale at Bloomingdale's today for 15% off.

We have to agree with the singer — Baccarat Rouge 540 smells downright heavenly. But if you're not willing to shell out several hundreds of dollars on her signature scent, affordable fragrance brand Perfame offers a nearly identical-smelling perfume for under $50.

Perfame Elixir No. 29 Perfame Perfame Elixir No. 29 Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Perfame's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative. $49 Shop Now

Rodrigo isn't the only celeb with expensive taste in perfume. Plenty of our favorite stars are known to love certain high-end scents, but you don't have to break the bank to smell like them. To help you out, we've searched the internet high and low for affordable alternatives to coveted celeb-approved fragrances from KILIAN Paris, Byredo, Le Labo and more.

From Hailey Bieber's clean-girl floral scent to Rihanna's mouthwatering marshmallow, here's how to smell like a celebrity for less.

Rihanna — KILIAN Love, Don't Be Shy

According to beauty influencer and fragrance savant Jackie Aina, Rihanna's go-to perfume is Love, Don't Be Shy from French parfumier KILIAN. Just like RiRi, the megastar's alleged signature scent is expensive, sexy and addictively sweet.

Dossier Floral Marshmallow Dossier Dossier Floral Marshmallow At a fraction of the price, Dossier offers a marshmallowy orange blossom scent that's nearly identical to Rihanna's beloved perfume. $39 Shop Now

B eyoncé — KILIAN Angel's Share

Rihanna isn't KILIAN's only famous fan. According to an anonymous source, Beyoncé scent-to-shop is Angels' Share by KILIAN Paris. It was recently reported that the Alien Superstar picked up a bottle of the luxury perfume while in London for the UK leg of her Renaissance tour. Needless to say, we're not surprised by her immaculate taste.

KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum Sephora KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum Sultry and decadent, this cognac-based fragrance smells like an expensive apple pie with notes of oak, Tonka bean, cinnamon, sandalwood and vanilla. Angels' Share is truly unisex, thanks to its balance of warm spices and aromatic woods. If you want to turn heads without smelling sickly sweet, Angels' Share is a worthy signature scent. $245 Shop Now

Maison Alhambra Kismet Angel Amazon Maison Alhambra Kismet Angel TikTok has crowned Kismet Angel from Maison Alhambra the most similar scent to Beyoncé's alleged go-to perfume. While Kismet Angel features a base of dark chocolate instead of sandalwood, they smell almost identical once they've dried on the skin. $43 $39 Shop Now

Hailey Bieber — Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique

From "strawberry girl makeup" to "glazed donut nails," Hailey Bieber is one of the most influential celebs on the beauty front. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed that her go-to scent for the last several years has been Ex Niholo's Fleur Narcotique which, no doubt, has been flying off the shelves ever since.

Dossier Woody Peony Dossier Dossier Woody Peony "Absolutely scrumptious! I’m addicted after the first spray," one reviewer praised this Dossier fragrance impression. "The best balance of floral and woody I’ve ever experienced. Seriously lasts forever. Even after I shower I can faintly smell it on my skin." $39 Shop Now

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley — Byredo Gypsy Water

Want to smell like a supermodel? Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is quite the perfume aficionado, and her all-time favorite scent is Byredo's Gypsy Water. "I love this because it's so easy to wear," she said on her YouTube channel. "I can wear it all through the day, I can wear it in the evening and get tons of compliments on it."

Sofia Richie — Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia and Nectarine Blossom & Honey

"Quiet luxury" influencer Sofia Richie is all about timeless elegance, so it's no wonder she favors fragrances from Jo Malone. The storied London-based perfume house counts Duchess Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton among its fans. As a Jo Malone partner, Richie couldn't pick just one signature scent from the brand — in a TikTok, she layers English Pear and Freesia with Nectarine Blossom & Honey for an uplifting summery aroma.

Paul Mescal — Le Labo AnOther 12

And we can't forget about the boys — film darling Paul Mescal told GQ that he fell in love with Le Labo's AnOther 13 after he bought it for a fellow set member and ended up keeping it for himself. The unisex fragrance is beloved on TikTok for its cozy notes of ambroxyde, a synthetic animal musk, blended with pear, jasmine and citrus.

