Rihanna Reportedly Wears This Luxury French Perfume — And We've Found a Nearly Identical Scent Under $40
Rihanna's it-girl factor is undeniable, and those who have had the blessing of meeting her in person noted that part of her allure is how incredible she smells. Since we're always trying to be more like the singer and entrepreneur, we've found what is reportedly Rihanna's signature scent.
According to beauty influencer and fragrance savant Jackie Aina, Rihanna's go-to perfume is Love, Don't Be Shy from French parfumier KILIAN. Just like RiRi, her alleged signature scent is expensive, sexy and addictingly sweet.
Rihanna's rumored signature scent is luxury French perfume house KILIAN's Love, Don't Be Shy — a sweetly intoxicating blend of orange blossom, marshmallow and vanilla.
"Fenty had a whole event, and we partied with her," Aina told InStyle. "It was exclusive, it was cute. And I was like, 'Girl, what do you smell like? I've never smelled anything like that.' Then I smelled that exact same fragrance a whole year later and I knew it was this."
We think that KILIAN's perfume is well worth the splurge, but in case you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative, accessible fragrance brand Dossier has an imitation of the luxury scent for under $40.
At a fraction of the price, Dossier offers a nearly identical marshmallowey orange blossom scent to Rihanna's beloved perfume.
Fragrances are incredibly personal, so we've rounded up some more scents that are similar to Rihanna's reported favorite perfume. Whether you're drawn to the delicate nature of orange blossom or lick-your-skin-off sugary notes of marshmallow, here are some signature scent-worthy fragrances at every price point.
If you adore gourmand fragrances that still smell mature, La Vie Est Belle is popular for a reason with mouthwatering notes of warm vanilla, praline, orange blossom and iris flower.
For a less sugary take on orange blossom, The 7 Virtues combines the delicate floral note with bright mandarin and a resinous, woodsy base of labdanum.
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Ariana Grande's Ari, with base of soft marshmallow brightened up by juicy raspberry and crisp pear.
Natural perfume brand VAHY's Neon Neroli is an electrifying citrus fragrance with a heart of orange blossom and comforting vanilla base.
A warm floral fragrance with addictive notes of raspberry, mandarin orange, jasmine, orange blossom, marshmallow and sandalwood.
"This is like sunshine in a bottle," wrote one happy reviewer of Ellis Brooklyn's SWEET. "The marshmallow is subtle and the pear and orris are beautifully balanced so this is sophisticated without being saccharine."
A refreshingly sweet-tart balance of invigorating lime and grapefruit warmed with cedarwood and vanilla makes this perfume perfect for summer.
A lush bouquet of orange blossom is complimented by sparkling clementine flower, a whisper of white lilac and grounding base of orris wood and balsamic vetiver.
And if you love all things Rihanna like we do, you can shop her own scent created for Fenty Beauty.
Fenty Eau de Parfum is a warm floral fragrance with magnolia, white musk, and Bulgarian rose blended with vanilla and blueberry.
