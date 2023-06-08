Rihanna's it-girl factor is undeniable, and those who have had the blessing of meeting her in person noted that part of her allure is how incredible she smells. Since we're always trying to be more like the singer and entrepreneur, we've found what is reportedly Rihanna's signature scent.

According to beauty influencer and fragrance savant Jackie Aina, Rihanna's go-to perfume is Love, Don't Be Shy from French parfumier KILIAN. Just like RiRi, her alleged signature scent is expensive, sexy and addictingly sweet.

"Fenty had a whole event, and we partied with her," Aina told InStyle. "It was exclusive, it was cute. And I was like, 'Girl, what do you smell like? I've never smelled anything like that.' Then I smelled that exact same fragrance a whole year later and I knew it was this."

We think that KILIAN's perfume is well worth the splurge, but in case you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative, accessible fragrance brand Dossier has an imitation of the luxury scent for under $40.

Dossier Floral Marshmallow Dossier Dossier Floral Marshmallow At a fraction of the price, Dossier offers a nearly identical marshmallowey orange blossom scent to Rihanna's beloved perfume. $39 Shop Now

Fragrances are incredibly personal, so we've rounded up some more scents that are similar to Rihanna's reported favorite perfume. Whether you're drawn to the delicate nature of orange blossom or lick-your-skin-off sugary notes of marshmallow, here are some signature scent-worthy fragrances at every price point.

VAHY Neon Neroli VAHY VAHY Neon Neroli Natural perfume brand VAHY's Neon Neroli is an electrifying citrus fragrance with a heart of orange blossom and comforting vanilla base. $175 Shop Now

And if you love all things Rihanna like we do, you can shop her own scent created for Fenty Beauty.

