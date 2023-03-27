We keep things pretty simple over here at ET: When Rihanna releases a new product, we immediately add it to cart.

The singer-slash-entrepreneur has had so many genius beauty launches in the past year, from Super Bowl Halftime Show-proof liquid lipstick to makeup-melting jelly oil cleanser. Her latest addition to the Fenty Beauty fam is the Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara for bold, beautiful lashes.

Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara "I really like the easy application and the overall look of my lashes," praised one happy reviewer of this new mascara. "Did not clump whatsoever lasted all day and came off so smoothly the with melt awf make up remover which I highly recommend to try if you have not! I also loved the brush had the perfect amount of product and space between bristles." $19 Shop Now

Up until now, Fenty Beauty only had one lash product: the Full Frontal Volume, Lift and Curl mascara. The new launch promises to deliver instant volume to lashes without weighing them down. The tapered brush ensures each and every eyelash is coated with the transfer-proof, long-lasting formula. As the weather gets warmer, this mascara is essential for maintaining your beauty look even against sweat and humidity.

From its latest launch to tried-and-true beauty favorites such as the Pro Filt'r foundation and Hydra Vizor sunscreen, Fenty Beauty has everything you need to upgrade your makeup and skincare routine for spring and summer. While we scramble to get our hands on the new mascara, we've added some of our favorite Fenty Beauty products to shop below.

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush blends effortlessly into the skin for a gorgeous flush. $24 $17 Shop Now

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Offered in 25 adaptable, flexible shades, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is the perfect base product as the weather gets warmer. The lightweight sweat-resistant foundation is hydrating and helps even out the complexion and leave a smooth, blurring effect on the skin. $32 $24 Buy Now

