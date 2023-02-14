On TikTok, it seems every day there's a new, trendy term for a known method.

When you hear the words "matte makeup," you might be transported back in time to 2016-era beauty trends: full-coverage foundation devoid of any moisture, a sharp cut crease, shine-free lips and a heavily defined brow courtesy of Anastasia Dipbrow. With today's tendency towards a lighter, dewier beauty look (think the skincare-forward ethos of the "clean girl aesthetic"), the thought of a return to matte might have you perplexed.

But as with every trend, the beauty pendulum is starting to swing back to matte — with a modern twist. Introducing "cloud skin," or what is essentially soft matte makeup. Gone are the days of 2016's dry, cakey matte makeup. Instead, the cloud skin trend calls for a velvety, blurred base that still lets your skin glow without the blinding sheen of a dewy look.

So, how does one achieve the so-called "cloud skin" aesthetic? The key to keeping this matte look modern is maintaining a strong skincare routine. Be sure to prep your skin with a good moisturizer and serum for a plump, healthy-looking base, plus primer for an extra blurring effect. Then, you can either apply a matte foundation or even mix powder into your current dewy base for a matte finish, and add concealer where needed. Finally, go in with your favorite blush and bronzer for dimension and top it all off with a setting powder. Et voila! Cloud skin.

Below, we've rounded up all the products you'll need to try out the cloud skin trend for yourself. For even more delightfully strange TikTok beauty trends, check out our pieces on skin flooding, lip masking and pimple patches.

