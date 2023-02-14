Shopping

TikTok's Latest Beauty Trend Is Cloud Skin: How to Achieve the Modern Solution to Matte Makeup

By Lauren Gruber
On TikTok, it seems every day there's a new, trendy term for a known method.  

When you hear the words "matte makeup," you might be transported back in time to 2016-era beauty trends: full-coverage foundation devoid of any moisture, a sharp cut crease, shine-free lips and a heavily defined brow courtesy of Anastasia Dipbrow. With today's tendency towards a lighter, dewier beauty look (think the skincare-forward ethos of the "clean girl aesthetic"), the thought of a return to matte might have you perplexed. 

But as with every trend, the beauty pendulum is starting to swing back to matte — with a modern twist. Introducing "cloud skin," or what is essentially soft matte makeup. Gone are the days of 2016's dry, cakey matte makeup. Instead, the cloud skin trend calls for a velvety, blurred base that still lets your skin glow without the blinding sheen of a dewy look. 

So, how does one achieve the so-called "cloud skin" aesthetic? The key to keeping this matte look modern is maintaining a strong skincare routine. Be sure to prep your skin with a good moisturizer and serum for a plump, healthy-looking base, plus primer for an extra blurring effect. Then, you can either apply a matte foundation or even mix powder into your current dewy base for a matte finish, and add concealer where needed. Finally, go in with your favorite blush and bronzer for dimension and top it all off with a setting powder. Et voila! Cloud skin. 

Below, we've rounded up all the products you'll need to try out the cloud skin trend for yourself. For even more delightfully strange TikTok beauty trends, check out our pieces on skin flooding, lip masking and pimple patches.

L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Amazon
L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Hydrated skin ensures your makeup looks matte, not flat. This hyaluronic acid serum helps give a plump look to the skin.

$33$20
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

If you're looking for an affordable moisturizer that is gentle enough for all skin types, this unscented La Roche Posay option claims to repair your skin's barrier after one hour and improve texture over time with niacinamide.

$21
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream

If you're willing to spend a little more for hydrated skin, this luxurious vitamin C-infused moisturizer is well worth the splurge.

$75
MAC Studio Fix Mattifine 12 HR Shine Control Primer
MAC Studio Fix Mattifine 12 HR Shine Control Primer
Amazon
MAC Studio Fix Mattifine 12 HR Shine Control Primer

If your skin tends towards the oilier side, add a mattifying primer before moving on to foundation.

$28
NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Blur Skin Tint Foundation
NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Blur Skin Tint Foundation
Ulta
NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Blur Skin Tint Foundation

Achieve a perfectly blurred base with this affordable skin tint from NYX.

$14
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

Fenty Beauty's solution to soft matte skin is this best-selling medium-to-full-coverage foundation with an impressive shade range to boot.

$39
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand

Available in four shades including the viral Pillow Talk, this matte liquid blush gives your cheeks a buildable, natural-looking wash of color.

$42
L'Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Bronzer
L'Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Bronzer
Ulta
L'Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Bronzer

Softly sculpt your cheeks with L'Oreal's soft matte bronzer, available in eight shades.

$16
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder
Ulta
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder

This tried-and-true setting powder blurs out imperfections and provides a shine-free finish — all for under $9.

$8
Laura Mercier Ultra-Blur Talc-Free Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Laura Mercier Ultra-Blur Talc-Free Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Sephora
Laura Mercier Ultra-Blur Talc-Free Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Laura Mercier's cult-favorite setting powder is also available in this blurring matte formula.

$48

