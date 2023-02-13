While the number one question on everyone's lips last night was whether or not Rihanna was pregnant again — ICYMI, she is — we couldn't help but wonder what Rihanna was wearing on her lips during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Ever the clever marketer, Rihanna debuted a brand new lipstick from her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, along with her second baby bump. The Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick is the latest addition to the Fenty Beauty line with a whipped formula and matte finish. Last night, RiRi wore the new product in the shade The MVP, a rich blue-based red.

"That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip," said Rihanna's makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, in a press release. "We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there's nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip."

Want to recreate the rest of Rihanna's Game Day look at home? Below, you can shop Rihanna's starting lineup for a performance-ready face — including Fenty Beauty's best-selling foundation, contour sticks, skincare and more.

