Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Beauty Look Included a Brand New Product — And It's Available Now
While the number one question on everyone's lips last night was whether or not Rihanna was pregnant again — ICYMI, she is — we couldn't help but wonder what Rihanna was wearing on her lips during the Super Bowl halftime show.
Ever the clever marketer, Rihanna debuted a brand new lipstick from her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, along with her second baby bump. The Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick is the latest addition to the Fenty Beauty line with a whipped formula and matte finish. Last night, RiRi wore the new product in the shade The MVP, a rich blue-based red.
This matte lipstick is anything but drying with a creamy, comfortable formula and precise doe-foot applicator.
"That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip," said Rihanna's makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, in a press release. "We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there's nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip."
Want to recreate the rest of Rihanna's Game Day look at home? Below, you can shop Rihanna's starting lineup for a performance-ready face — including Fenty Beauty's best-selling foundation, contour sticks, skincare and more.
In a genius product-placement moment, Rihanna seemed to touch up her makeup with what looked like this blotting powder during her halftime performance.
Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity — so no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin.
Snag this limited-edition twelve-shade eyeshadow palette now, while it's still on sale and in stock.
Fenty Beauty's easy-to-use contour stick comes in eight shades to flatter a variety of skin tones.
Give your skin a healthy, sunkissed glow with this mango and papaya fruit-enriched bronzing powder.
Create Rihanna's signature cat eyes with this liquid liner, available in black or brown.
Exfoliate with ease using this AHA treatment, infused with fruit enzymes and extracts.
If you want to get rid of the puffiness and dark circles around your eyes, here's the perfect Fenty Skin product to help!
RELATED CONTENT:
Pregnant Rihanna Uses Fenty Compact During Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty Game Day Collection
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy Collection for Valentine's Day
Rihanna's Super Bowl ASL Interpreter Goes Viral for Performance
Watch Rihanna Celebrate Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pregnancy Reveal
Why Rihanna Saved Her Pregnancy Announcement for Halftime Show
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna Sings Biggest Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Super Bowl Halftime: Rihanna Brings Back 'Umbrella,' But No JAY-Z
Super Bowl Halftime: Rihanna Soars in 'Diamonds' Performance