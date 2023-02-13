Shopping

Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Beauty Look Included a Brand New Product — And It's Available Now

By Lauren Gruber
rihanna
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

While the number one question on everyone's lips last night was whether or not Rihanna was pregnant again — ICYMI, she is — we couldn't help but wonder what Rihanna was wearing on her lips during the Super Bowl halftime show. 

Ever the clever marketer, Rihanna debuted a brand new lipstick from her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, along with her second baby bump. The Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick is the latest addition to the Fenty Beauty line with a whipped formula and matte finish. Last night, RiRi wore the new product in the shade The MVP, a rich blue-based red.

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP
Fenti Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP

This matte lipstick is anything but drying with a creamy, comfortable formula and precise doe-foot applicator.

$29
$29

"That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip," said Rihanna's makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, in a press release. "We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there's nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip."

Want to recreate the rest of Rihanna's Game Day look at home? Below, you can shop Rihanna's starting lineup for a performance-ready face — including Fenty Beauty's best-selling foundation, contour sticks, skincare and more.

Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder
Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder
Fenty Beauty
Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder

In a genius product-placement moment, Rihanna seemed to touch up her makeup with what looked like this blotting powder during her halftime performance.

$34
Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity — so no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin.

$39
Bomb Posse Mega Mix + Match Eyeshadow Palette
Bomb Posse Mega Mix + Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
Bomb Posse Mega Mix + Match Eyeshadow Palette

Snag this limited-edition twelve-shade eyeshadow palette now, while it's still on sale and in stock.

$48$34
Match Stix Contour Skinstick
Match Stix Contour Skinstick
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Contour Skinstick

Fenty Beauty's easy-to-use contour stick comes in eight shades to flatter a variety of skin tones.

$28
Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer
Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer
Fenty Beauty
Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer

Give your skin a healthy, sunkissed glow with this mango and papaya fruit-enriched bronzing powder.

$34
Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
Fenty Beauty
Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Create Rihanna's signature cat eyes with this liquid liner, available in black or brown.

$24
Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment + Reusable Applicator
Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment + Reusable Applicator
Fenty Beauty
Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment + Reusable Applicator

Exfoliate with ease using this AHA treatment, infused with fruit enzymes and extracts.

$40
Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream
Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream
Fenty Beauty
Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream

If you want to get rid of the puffiness and dark circles around your eyes, here's the perfect Fenty Skin product to help! 

$34

