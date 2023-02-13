Watch Rihanna Celebrate Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pregnancy Reveal With Friends
Rihanna Sings Biggest Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Following GRAMMY Loss With T…
Blake Lively Gives Birth to 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance: Everything to Expect!
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Prioritizing Health Following …
Ben Affleck Struggles as an Employee in Super Bowl Ad Outtakes (…
Kevin Hart Declares It's 'Rihanna's Concert Feat. the Super Bowl…
Jason and Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Shares Which Son Is Her Favor…
Rihanna Sings Biggest Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna ‘Grateful’ for Major Accomplishments From the Past Year
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup After He’s ‘Electro…
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy 'Bronze'
ABC Producer Dax Tejera Cause of Death Revealed
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Allison Holker Files …
Rihanna Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2! Her Super Bowl Baby Bump De…
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
How A$AP Rocky is Supporting Rihanna Ahead of Her Super Bowl LVI…
Rihanna is not ready to stop the music just yet! The 34-year-old singer shut down the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday with her headline-making Super Bowl LVII halftime show, complete with a pregnancy reveal.
Once the epic performance went off without a hitch, RiRi let loose backstage with a group her friends.
In a video captured by one of her longtime pals, Rihanna is seen wearing the same red jumpsuit she wore during her halftime performance, dancing and celebrating backstage.
Her pals cheer her on, waving the flag of Barbados in the background.
It was a huge night for the GRAMMY winner, who dominated the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and managed to subtly reveal that she is expecting her second child in the process. ET confirmed the news with her rep shortly after.
A source told ET, "She knows it was a performance to remember and that is what she wanted. She loves that the performance also acted as such an exciting announcement for her and her family."
"Rihanna wanted to display a message of empowerment and to show that you can balance it all and make your dreams come true," the source added. "She feels so confident and appreciative in this moment."
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Rihanna Saved Her Pregnancy Announcement for Halftime Show: Source
A$AP Rocky Cheers on Pregnant Rihanna During Halftime Show
Rihanna Pregnant: A Timeline of Her and A$AP Rocky's Romance