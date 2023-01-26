As if we weren't excited enough for Rihanna'sSuper Bowl halftime show performance (February 12, mark your calendars!) the singer-slash-entrepreneur just dropped another incredible round of Super Bowl-themed merch — this time, for Fenty Beauty. Along with her viral loungewear collection for Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's beauty line now has a limited-edition selection of Game Day makeup.

Shop Fenty Game Day Collection

Rihanna invites us to get our game faces on with Fenty Beauty's latest offering. The exclusive collection features Fenty Beauty favorites — including a brand new shade of her famous Gloss Bomb — in adorable football-themed packaging. Designed in partnership with the NFL, football fans and beauty fans alike should act fast if they want to secure these limited-edition products.

Below, you can shop every new item from the Fenty Beauty's Game Day starting lineup. And if you haven't tried Fenty Beauty before, we've included some of our favorite makeup and skincare products to shop from Rihanna's beauty line.

Showstopp'r Kit Fenty Beauty Showstopp'r Kit Score the entire set of Fenty Beauty's game day collection — including a full-sized Gloss Bomb, Invisimatte Blotting Powder, a mini Hydra Vizor moisturizer, a sample of Butta Drop body cream, a deluxe Fenty Eau De Parfum sample, a football makeup sponge and Team Fenty makeup bag. $76 Shop Now

More Fenty Beauty Products to Shop

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation Sephora Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity -- so no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin. (It also has an impressive shade range.) $39 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy Collection for Valentine's Day

Rihanna Gets First Oscar Nom for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Song

Inside Rihanna's Rehearsals for Super Bowl Halftime Show (Source)

Rihanna’s Son Is Going to Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsals

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: Countdown to Game Day

Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Trailer

Save Up to 50% On Everything You Need to Whiten Teeth at Home

Save 50% On TikTok's Favorite Fenty Beauty Body Lava