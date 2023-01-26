Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty Game Day Collection: Shop Limited-Edition Gloss Bomb, Makeup Kits and More
As if we weren't excited enough for Rihanna'sSuper Bowl halftime show performance (February 12, mark your calendars!) the singer-slash-entrepreneur just dropped another incredible round of Super Bowl-themed merch — this time, for Fenty Beauty. Along with her viral loungewear collection for Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's beauty line now has a limited-edition selection of Game Day makeup.
Shop Fenty Game Day Collection
Rihanna invites us to get our game faces on with Fenty Beauty's latest offering. The exclusive collection features Fenty Beauty favorites — including a brand new shade of her famous Gloss Bomb — in adorable football-themed packaging. Designed in partnership with the NFL, football fans and beauty fans alike should act fast if they want to secure these limited-edition products.
Below, you can shop every new item from the Fenty Beauty's Game Day starting lineup. And if you haven't tried Fenty Beauty before, we've included some of our favorite makeup and skincare products to shop from Rihanna's beauty line.
Score the entire set of Fenty Beauty's game day collection — including a full-sized Gloss Bomb, Invisimatte Blotting Powder, a mini Hydra Vizor moisturizer, a sample of Butta Drop body cream, a deluxe Fenty Eau De Parfum sample, a football makeup sponge and Team Fenty makeup bag.
The same high-shine, non-sticky gloss bomb we know and love, in a shimmering new mauve shade and adorable packaging.
Take your favorite gloss with you everywhere thanks to this handy keychain — available in Hot Chocolit, Confetti and Fenty Glow.
Apply your favorite Fenty Beauty foundation with this limited-edition football sponge.
More Fenty Beauty Products to Shop
Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity -- so no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin. (It also has an impressive shade range.)
This bestselling moisturizer-and-sunscreen hybrid is light as air. Most importantly, it blends seamlessly and doesn't leave a white cast on the skin.
Treat your skin to a seriously glowy retouch — courtesy of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, of course.
Blemish-prone skin is no match for this pore-refining toner that evens your skin tone and fights shine thanks to a healthy dose of niacinamide.
A red lip is the best when you can lip-define with ease, thanks to Fenty Beauty's precise tip.
