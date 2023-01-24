Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, PJs, and More
If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna.
The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.
In case you haven't shopped at Savage X Fenty yet, there are a few things you should know. The brand offers a monthly membership subscription, known as XTRA VIP, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts on the entire online store — including this Valentine's Day drop. Additionally, Savage X Fenty wants everyone to feel sexy on Valentine's Day and every day — which is why they offer sizes XS-4X, band sizes 30-46 and cup sizes A-H.
Below, shop sultry new styles from Savage X Fenty — before the collection sells out.
Keep it comfy in an ultra-soft ribbed bralette covered in kisses.
Or heat things up in a sultry black lace catsuit.
This luxe satin sleep top is a great gift idea for men or women.
Your basic black boxers get a festive touch with a sheer lace panel on either side.
Embrace your inner vixen with this gorgeous pink velvet corset top.
This cherry red microfiber bra will keep you supported on Valentine's Day and beyond.
Give them butterflies in this sultry lace teddy with a plunging neckline.
You'll be a heartbreaker this Valentine's Day in these embroidered red and black boxers.
Choose between fiery red or sleek black lace for this sweet floral teddy.
What's better than a bouquet on V-Day? This rose-embroidered bustier with sweetly scalloped edges.
For Valentine's Day gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
