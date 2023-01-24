If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna.

The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.

Shop Savage X V-Day Drop

In case you haven't shopped at Savage X Fenty yet, there are a few things you should know. The brand offers a monthly membership subscription, known as XTRA VIP, where you can enjoy exclusive discounts on the entire online store — including this Valentine's Day drop. Additionally, Savage X Fenty wants everyone to feel sexy on Valentine's Day and every day — which is why they offer sizes XS-4X, band sizes 30-46 and cup sizes A-H.

Below, shop sultry new styles from Savage X Fenty — before the collection sells out.

Floral Lace Teddy Savage X Floral Lace Teddy Choose between fiery red or sleek black lace for this sweet floral teddy. $65 $25 WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

For Valentine's Day gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

