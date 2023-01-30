Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.

Shop the Kate Spade Collection

Rather than scrambling to find unique Valentine's Day gift ideas, Kate Spade has you covered with heart-adorned fashion and accessories that make excellent gifts. While chocolate and other edible treats don't last forever, a special handbag, stylish phone case, or card holder can be a treasured gift. In anticipation of the romance-themed holiday, the Kate Spade Valentine's Day collection is a one-stop shop for heartfelt surprises. Plus, you can save big on handbag and wallet bundles with code MAKEITTWO.

Check out our top picks for the best Kate Spade deals on Valentine's Day gifts below.

Perfect Heart Dress Kate Spade Surprise Perfect Heart Dress Heading out for date night this Valentine's Day? With this dress, all you have to do is decide if you want to dress it up with heels and sparkly accessories, or down with cute sneakers. $329 $149 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

