The Best Kate Spade Valentine's Day Deals: Shop Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry and More Gifts
Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.
Shop the Kate Spade Collection
Rather than scrambling to find unique Valentine's Day gift ideas, Kate Spade has you covered with heart-adorned fashion and accessories that make excellent gifts. While chocolate and other edible treats don't last forever, a special handbag, stylish phone case, or card holder can be a treasured gift. In anticipation of the romance-themed holiday, the Kate Spade Valentine's Day collection is a one-stop shop for heartfelt surprises. Plus, you can save big on handbag and wallet bundles with code MAKEITTWO.
Check out our top picks for the best Kate Spade deals on Valentine's Day gifts below.
For a timeless quilted version of the Love Shack crossbody, this style is crafted from a soft and smooth leather with a chic gold chain.
Heading out for date night this Valentine's Day? With this dress, all you have to do is decide if you want to dress it up with heels and sparkly accessories, or down with cute sneakers.
This heart-shaped purse comes in red and pink. Just get ready for everyone to ask where you got that adorable heart bag.
Adorned with heart-shaped pearls, the card holder is a cute gift for holding their credit cards and stashing your love notes.
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit all year long with these adorable cubic zirconia bunny earrings.
The Love Shack crossbody features a detachable strap to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody.
Even when Valentine's Day is over, you'll want to wear these soft, luxurious pajamas every night.
This Kate Spade crossbody is perfect if you want to carry your important things without all the bulk.
This Rose Garden Glitter phone case adds a beautiful floral touch to your iPhone.
This red-hot card holder and bag duo is made with ultra-durable Saffiano leather.
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
