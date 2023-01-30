Shopping

The Best Kate Spade Valentine's Day Deals: Shop Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry and More Gifts

By Wesley Horvath
Kate Spade Valentine's Day 2023
Kate Spade Surprise

Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.

Shop the Kate Spade Collection

Rather than scrambling to find unique Valentine's Day gift ideas, Kate Spade has you covered with heart-adorned fashion and accessories that make excellent gifts. While chocolate and other edible treats don't last forever, a special handbag, stylish phone case, or card holder can be a treasured gift. In anticipation of the romance-themed holiday, the Kate Spade Valentine's Day collection is a one-stop shop for heartfelt surprises. Plus, you can save big on handbag and wallet bundles with code MAKEITTWO.

Check out our top picks for the best Kate Spade deals on Valentine's Day gifts below.

Love Shack Quilted Heart Crossbody Purse
Love Shack Quilted Heart Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade Surprise
Love Shack Quilted Heart Crossbody Purse

For a timeless quilted version of the Love Shack crossbody, this style is crafted from a soft and smooth leather with a chic gold chain. 

$429$259
Perfect Heart Dress
Perfect Heart Dress
Kate Spade Surprise
Perfect Heart Dress

Heading out for date night this Valentine's Day? With this dress, all you have to do is decide if you want to dress it up with heels and sparkly accessories, or down with cute sneakers.

$329$149
Love Shack Heart Purse
Love Shack Heart Purse
Kate Spade Surprise
Love Shack Heart Purse

This heart-shaped purse comes in red and pink. Just get ready for everyone to ask where you got that adorable heart bag.

$349$189
Staci Small Slim Card Holder
Staci Small Slim Card Holder
Kate Spade Surprise
Staci Small Slim Card Holder

Adorned with heart-shaped pearls, the card holder is a cute gift for holding their credit cards and stashing your love notes. 

$129$45
Bun Bun Bunny Stud Earrings
Bun Bun Bunny Stud Earrings
Kate Spade
Bun Bun Bunny Stud Earrings

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit all year long with these adorable cubic zirconia bunny earrings.

$69$25
Love Shack Heart Crossbody Purse
Love Shack Heart Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade Surprise
Love Shack Heart Crossbody Purse

The Love Shack crossbody features a detachable strap to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody.

$399$239
Boxed 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Heart Pajama Set With Eyemask
Boxed 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Heart Pajama Set With Eyemask
Kate Spade Surprise
Boxed 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Heart Pajama Set With Eyemask

Even when Valentine's Day is over, you'll want to wear these soft, luxurious pajamas every night. 

$129$79
Staci Square Heart Crossbody Bag
Staci Square Heart Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Surprise
Staci Square Heart Crossbody Bag

This Kate Spade crossbody is perfect if you want to carry your important things without all the bulk. 

$349$209
Rose Garden Glitter iPhone 13 Pro Case
Rose Garden Glitter iPhone 13 Pro Case
Kate Spade
Rose Garden Glitter iPhone 13 Pro Case

This Rose Garden Glitter phone case adds a beautiful floral touch to your iPhone. 

$40$28
Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle
Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle
Kate Spade Surprise
Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle

This red-hot card holder and bag duo is made with ultra-durable Saffiano leather.

$378$109

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

