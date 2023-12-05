Gifts

The 19 Best Holiday Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Shop Subscription Boxes, Gift Baskets, Coffee Makers and More

Holiday Coffee Lovers Gift Guide
December 5, 2023

Knock it out of the park this year with these gift ideas for the coffee lover on your list.

We all know that person who is the ultimate coffee connoisseur. With the holiday season upon us, it's an advantage in the gift-giving department to know just what type of gift that person might enjoy. Whether they're your partner, a family member or a friend who's obsessed with a good cup of joe, we've found the best gifts for coffee lovers that will have them buzzing.

Some coffee-driven individuals are very particular about their caffeinated drinks from the grind on their beans to the temperature of their brewing water, while others may just want to drink cold brew around the clock. Whichever type of coffee lover you're shopping for, ET has you covered. From mug heaters that will keep their drink hot around the clock and state-of-the-art coffee bean grinders to coffee subscription services and delicious gift baskets filled with coffee beans and biscotti, you'll find a gift idea that's sure to perk them up. 

Make your holiday gift shopping job easier this year by shopping our selection of gifts for the coffee lover in your life. Below, see our favorite gifts for coffee lovers. And if you really want to blow them away this holiday season, check out our list of the best espresso machines to shop now. 

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar
Bean Box

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Bean Box's best-selling Coffee Advent Calendar is back for 2023 to put an extra jingle in your step all season long. Choose from 12 whole bean or freshly ground coffees curated from the best roasters in the country.

$79 $72

Shop Now

Cratejoy Monthly Coffee Subscription Boxes

Cratejoy Monthly Coffee Subscription Boxes
Cratejoy

Cratejoy Monthly Coffee Subscription Boxes

From locally roasted coffees and cold brews to convenient single serve cups for Keurigs, choose from 45 coffee collections to be delivered monthly. 

Prices Vary

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Feel the love when you brew your fresh cup of coffee every morning.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Maxwell House Happy Brew Year Box

Maxwell House Happy Brew Year Box
Amazon

Maxwell House Happy Brew Year Box

Give your loved one the gift of coffee for the whole year with the Maxwell House Happy Brew Year Box. There are 366 K-Cup Coffee Pods in the coffee shop-inspired box because 2024 is a leap year. 

Driftaway Coffee Subscription

Driftaway Coffee Subscription
Driftaway Coffee

Driftaway Coffee Subscription

For the serious coffee connoisseur who also likes to give back, a subscription from Driftaway Coffee is an excellent last-minute gift. Driftaway makes sure coffee farmers are taken care of, but the wages are better so the farmers can live better. It also uses 100% compostable and waste-free packaging.

Starting at $54

Shop Now

Anecdote Candles Coffee Break Candle

Anecdote Candles Coffee Break Candle
Anecdote Candles

Anecdote Candles Coffee Break Candle

The scent of freshly brewed coffee doesn't need to be limited to the morning. You can smell it 24/7 by lighting this candle from Anecdote Candles.

Coffee Mug Warmer

Coffee Mug Warmer
Amazon

Coffee Mug Warmer

Is your loved one a slow coffee sipper who likes to savor their beverage? Now they can keep their coffee warm all morning no matter how long it takes them to finish with this beverage warmer.

$26 $23

With Coupon

Shop Now

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription
Bean Box

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription

Show you care with a 12-month coffee subscription service from Blue Bottle Coffee. After all, making sure your loved one never runs out of coffee is a great gift in itself.  

Starting at $13

Shop Now

1-800-Baskets Godiva Decadence Gift Basket

1-800-Baskets Godiva Decadence Gift Basket
1-800-Baskets

1-800-Baskets Godiva Decadence Gift Basket

This gift basket comes with coffee (a delicious chocolate truffle blend), plus all sorts of decadent chocolates from Godiva that pair wonderfully.

HinterlandPines Coffee Necklace

HinterlandPines Coffee Necklace
Etsy

HinterlandPines Coffee Necklace

Jewelry is one of the go to gifts, so go something for a bit unexpected with this latte art necklace that shows how well you know your significant other. 

Trade Coffee Subscription

Trade Coffee Subscription
Trade Coffee

Trade Coffee Subscription

Give the gift of discovery with a personalized coffee subscription. They'll be able to explore 450+ coffees from the nation's top roasters that match their taste. 

$60 $50

Shop Now

Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop

Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop
Amazon

Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop

Pour the perfect cup of coffee with this lovely heart-themed French press and coffee spoon set. 

$35 $31

Shop Now

Bosmarlin Large Ceramic Coffee Mug Set of 2

Bosmarlin Large Ceramic Coffee Mug Set of 2
Amazon

Bosmarlin Large Ceramic Coffee Mug Set of 2

Every coffee drinker knows that coffee just tastes better when drinking from your favorite mug. Gift them their new fave, like these ceramic beauties. 

Atlas Coffee Gift Subscription

Atlas Coffee Gift Subscription
Atlas Coffee Club

Atlas Coffee Gift Subscription

The perfect gift for the coffee lover who loves new adventures. Each box includes a curation of the world's best coffees, a postcard from a new country each month, tasting notes, brewing tips and more. 

$109 $99

6 Months

Shop Now

Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill Grinder

Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill Grinder
William Sonoma

Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill Grinder

With 18 different grind settings, you can get pretty much any type of ground coffee beans you desire with this Cuisinart grinder. And every true coffee lover knows that freshly ground beans taste the best.

SoapChefGifts Coffee Lover Spa Gift Box

SoapChefGifts Coffee Lover Spa Gift Box
Etsy

SoapChefGifts Coffee Lover Spa Gift Box

Designed for coffee lovers, this box gives the gift of self care. It includes a coffee body bar, two types of coffee scrubs, lip balm, a candle and more.

Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler

Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler
Amazon

Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler

With the Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler, you get to try unique coffee tastes from around the world. This sampler comes with 8 bags of coffee. 

$60 $50

Shop Now

Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw

Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw
Amazon

Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straw

These glasses with bamboo lids and glass straws are the perfect gift for any iced coffee drinker. The glass straws also make them eco friendly.

$23 $20

Shop Now

Silly Obsessions Coffee Lover Gift Box

Silly Obsessions Coffee Lover Gift Box
Amazon

Silly Obsessions Coffee Lover Gift Box

Made specifically for coffee lovers, this gift set includes funny socks, a coffee mug and a coffee measuring scoop bag clip.

