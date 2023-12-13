Sponsored by Caraway Home

The Caraway Holiday Cookware Sale Has Tons of Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts for Up to 20% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Caraway Holiday Sale
Caraway
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 3:02 PM PST, December 13, 2023

Shop Caraway's holiday savings on the perfect gifts for home cooks this Christmas.

Freshly baked gingerbread cookies, a salty-yet-sweet glazed honey ham and a marshmallow-covered sweet potato casserole. Cooking during the holidays is all the more enjoyable (and delicious) when your kitchen equipment is just as decadent. If your pots, pans and bakeware could use a refresh this season, Caraway's serving up impressive holiday savings right now.

Shop the Caraway Holiday Sale

Colorful kitchenware is having a moment and Caraway, the brand behind our favorite ceramic cookware that's both good for you and the planet, is offering up to 20% off sitewide. The more you buy, the more you save during the Caraway sale. Plus, if you spend $975 or more, you'll also get a free tea kettle with your purchase.

'Tis the season of savings, so along with slashing prices of items you'll want in your own kitchen, these Caraway discounts would also make perfect holiday gifts for meal prep enthusiasts, frequent dinner party hosts, small space dwellers, seasoned home cooks and even the cooking newbies on your shopping list. 

Sales at Caraway are rare, so there's no better way to check Christmas gifting and cooking off your list than with deals on the brand's non-toxic, easy-cooking kitchen essentials. To help you make the most of this Caraway sale, we've gathered all the best deals on cookware and bakeware to shop now. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because, with the uncommon markdowns and holiday shipping deadlines approaching, we are betting the top items will sell out soon. 

Best Caraway Holiday Deals

Cookware Set

Cookware Set
Caraway

Cookware Set

Give your kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic cookware set in your choice of 13 colors. Along with the non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, you'll get an organizational device to store them neatly.

$545 $356

Shop Now

Deluxe Cookware Set

Deluxe Cookware Set
Caraway

Deluxe Cookware Set

The Deluxe Cookware Set gives you everything in the regular Cookware Set collection, plus two mini pans for days when you want something smaller.

$745 $476

Shop Now

Meal Prep Bundle

Meal Prep Bundle
Caraway

Meal Prep Bundle

Meal prepping is a popular tactic for saving time and money, and now you can do it in style with this bundle that has everything you need to cook your meals in one big batch. The bundle includes the cookware set and food storage set. 

$850 $512

Shop Now

Bakeware Set

Bakeware Set
Caraway

Bakeware Set

Bake up your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage. 

$545 $356

Shop Now

Food Storage Set

Food Storage Set
Caraway

Food Storage Set

The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the Wild West when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway.

$305 $221

Shop Now

Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Caraway

Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Along with the sleek stainless steel pots and pans, this cookware set includes a space-saving storage device.

$845 $556

Shop Now

Monochrome Cookware Set

Monochrome Cookware Set
Caraway

Monochrome Cookware Set

This complete set from France’s Caraway collection includes a 10.5" frying pan, 3 qt sauce pan, 4.5 qt sauté pan, 6.5 qt Dutch oven, and storage for cooking, staying organized, and looking good while doing so.

$645 $421

Shop Now

Minis Duo

Minis Duo
Caraway

Minis Duo

Crafted for smaller portions, the mini duo includes a mini fry pan and a mini sauce pan with a lid. Both of the non-toxic, non-stick pans have a ceramic coating for easy cleanup. 

$200 $180

Shop Now

Dutch Oven

Dutch Oven
Caraway

Dutch Oven

The ceramic Dutch Oven (6.5 qt) that comes with a lid allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals. Use this pot for stews, bread baking and more.

$135 $122

Shop Now

Sauté Pan

Sauté Pan
Caraway

Sauté Pan

The sleek and sophisticated look of this matte black sauté pan with gold handles will make this non-toxic pan a dinner party staple. 

$205 $185

Shop Now

Whistling Tea Kettle

Whistling Tea Kettle
Caraway

Whistling Tea Kettle

The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is a kitchen essential. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder. Right now, if you spend $975 or more, you can get this tea kettle free with purchase.

$245 $176

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Creative Holiday Gift Ideas for the Plant Lovers and Gardeners

Gifts

Creative Holiday Gift Ideas for the Plant Lovers and Gardeners

Best Holiday 2023 Gifts for Gamers: Shop for Every Kind of Gamer

Gifts

Best Holiday 2023 Gifts for Gamers: Shop for Every Kind of Gamer

The Ultimate Yellowstone Gift Guide: 12 Gifts for the Dutton-Obsessed

Gifts

The Ultimate Yellowstone Gift Guide: 12 Gifts for the Dutton-Obsessed

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Sales & Deals

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

The 26 Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones Who Have Everything

Gifts

The 26 Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones Who Have Everything

Save Up to 46% on the Best Kitchen Gifts from Our Place's Holiday Sale

Gifts

Save Up to 46% on the Best Kitchen Gifts from Our Place's Holiday Sale

The 15 Best Fitness Gifts for The Most Active People You Know

Gifts

The 15 Best Fitness Gifts for The Most Active People You Know

Holiday Shipping Deadlines - Shop Gifts That Will Arrive by Christmas

Gifts

Holiday Shipping Deadlines - Shop Gifts That Will Arrive by Christmas

Tags: