Sales & Deals

The 25 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen Essentials for Easy Holiday Cooking

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Deals on Kitchen and Dining
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 7:20 AM PST, November 23, 2023

From baking pans for pumpkin muffins to immersion blenders for tasty soups, Amazon has Black Friday savings on all your kitchen needs.

One of the best parts of autumn, outside of the gorgeous green-to-orange transition of the trees, has to be the food. From tasty and warm baked goods to simply delicious soups, there are all kinds of fall comfort foods to look forward to. If you're planning to spend more time in the kitchen this fall or preparing to host a Thanksgiving feast, Amazon's Black Friday Sale offers the perfect opportunity to replace cracked mugs, scuffed pots and pans and last season's napkins.

Creating an Instagram-worthy space in your kitchen and dining room is a snap with the help of Amazon. Right now, Amazon has thousands of Black Friday deals on some of the best kitchen essentials to help you get ready for the holiday cooking season. From TikTok-favorite kitchen appliances to fall-themed serving dishes and bakeware, your house (and your future self) will thank you for taking advantage of these Amazon Black Friday deals

Settle in for a cozy autumn at home, because below we've rounded up the best deals on kitchen and dining essentials available at Amazon's Black Friday Sale.

Best Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Appliance Deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $16

With Coupon

Shop Now

Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender

Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender
Amazon

Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender

Fall is the start of soup season. Get velvety smooth bisques with this immersion hand blender that takes the hassle out of transferring a steaming hot soup to a traditional blender. 

$22 $13

Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Make meal prepping a breeze with this top-rated Ninja Air Fryer.

$130 $79

Shop Now

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Amazon

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your leftover produce and favorite seasonings for a quick and easy meal.

$100 $67

With Coupon

Shop Now

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender
Amazon

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

Simplify your smoothie making routine with this Ninja Professional Plus Blender.

$120 $72

With Coupon

Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Save 47% on this highly-rated multi-cooker featuring the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.

$150 $80

Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives

Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives
Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives

With over 4,500 5-star reviews, the Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The set is designed with a nonstick ceramic coating that makes it easy to slice your food and keep blades sharp for a long period. 

$65 $22

Shop Now

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Shop Now

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.
Amazon

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.

Get 56% off Staub's 16-ounce ceramic pumpkin cocotte for cozy autumn cooking.

$57 $25

Shop Now

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $39

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$360 $230

Shop Now

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3
Amazon

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3

These ultra durable and non-slip Gorilla Grip cutting boards make meal prep a breeze.

$40 $23

Shop Now

Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware, 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware, 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware, 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Save on Calphalon's 10-piece cookware set, with the added feature of being oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

$240 $128

Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Dining Deals

Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle

Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle
Amazon

Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle

Filled with veggies and typically not too much work besides throwing things in a pot, soup is good for the soul. When you make your favorite stews and bisques this autumn, serve them in these deep green soup bowls with a handle to keep your hands from burning.

$35 $28

Shop Now

Teling 2 Pcs Maple Shaped Bamboo Serving Tray

Teling 2 Pcs Maple Shaped Bamboo Serving Tray
Amazon

Teling 2 Pcs Maple Shaped Bamboo Serving Tray

Elegantly display your appetizers with these bamboo wood serving boards shaped like maple leaves. 

$18 $12

Shop Now

Urban Villa Dinner Napkins

Urban Villa Dinner Napkins
Amazon

Urban Villa Dinner Napkins

Hosting any dinner parties this fall? These gingham print cloth napkins will look great on the table. 

$34 $25

Shop Now

Gezzeny Vintage Coffee Mugs

Gezzeny Vintage Coffee Mugs
Amazon

Gezzeny Vintage Coffee Mugs

You'll want to use this vintage mug set with golden spoons year round. The mugs come in a variety of hues to best match your style. 

$20 $16

Shop Now

AnSaw Long Handle 7.4-Inch Leaf Teaspoons Set

AnSaw Long Handle 7.4-Inch Leaf Teaspoons Set
Amazon

AnSaw Long Handle 7.4-Inch Leaf Teaspoons Set

Crafted from stainless steel with a luxurious gold finish, this leaf teaspoon set is perfect for stirring coffee and cocktails.

$12 $10

Shop Now

Sweejar Porcelain Espresso Cups with Saucers

Sweejar Porcelain Espresso Cups with Saucers
Amazon

Sweejar Porcelain Espresso Cups with Saucers

For those who rely on a daily fix of coffee, keep these cappuccino cups on hand and stay organized with the metal stacking stand.

$26 $19

With Coupon

Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Baking Deals

Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Amazon

Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

The Nordic Ware 3 piece set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll, and a half sheet for all of your baking needs.

$52 $27

Shop Now

Yeexoxow 6 Oz. Oven Safe Ramekins

Yeexoxow 6 Oz. Oven Safe Ramekins
Amazon

Yeexoxow 6 Oz. Oven Safe Ramekins

While a pumpkin brûlée would look amazing in these oven-safe pumpkin ramekins, they also make great serving dishes for nuts and candies for any parties you might throw.

$30 $20

Shop Now

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)
Amazon

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

Less bulky than your traditional oven mitts, these mini oven mitts from KitchenAid make pulling hot pans out of the oven a breeze.

$21 $15

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Bakeware Nonstick Cookie Pan Set, 3-Piece

Rachael Ray Bakeware Nonstick Cookie Pan Set, 3-Piece
Amazon

Rachael Ray Bakeware Nonstick Cookie Pan Set, 3-Piece

Rachael Ray's baking pan set features long-lasting all-over nonstick for excellent food release and easy cleanup.

$40 $24

Shop Now

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Mini Loaf Pans

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Mini Loaf Pans
Amazon

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Mini Loaf Pans

Craft delicious autumn-inspired loaf breads and meatloafs with Nordic Ware's mini loaf pans.

$30 $22

Shop Now

Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan

Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan
Amazon

Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan

Whip up some pumpkin muffins with the help of the Trudeau Structured Silicone Muffin Pan. Reviewers rave about its no-fuss design and easy clean-up.

$30 $20

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 50% on Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances for Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances for Black Friday

Save Up to 43% on Le Creuset Cookware at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 43% on Le Creuset Cookware at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals to Kickstart Your Holiday Shopping

Sales & Deals

The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals to Kickstart Your Holiday Shopping

Shop Caraway's Biggest Sale of the Year: Score Major Kitchen Deals Now

Shop Caraway's Biggest Sale of the Year: Score Major Kitchen Deals Now

The Best Black Friday Keurig Deals at Amazon — Up to 50% Off

Home

The Best Black Friday Keurig Deals at Amazon — Up to 50% Off

The Best Deals on Ninja Appliances at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals on Ninja Appliances at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Hexclad's Biggest Sale of the Year: Shop Black Friday Deals Now

Sales & Deals

Hexclad's Biggest Sale of the Year: Shop Black Friday Deals Now

The Our Place Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Cookware Deals

Sales & Deals

The Our Place Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Cookware Deals

Save Up to 48% on Staub's Iconic Cookware at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 48% on Staub's Iconic Cookware at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Great Jones' Black Friday Sale Will Up Your Holiday Hosting Potential

Sales & Deals

Great Jones' Black Friday Sale Will Up Your Holiday Hosting Potential

Tags: