Home cooks know you can never have too much quality kitchenware, especially when there are epic discounts on kitchen workhorses that earn their spot on stovetops. Right now, Amazon is a treasure trove of deals on top-rated Staub cookware and bakeware. With savings of up to 60% off, it's an excellent time to score that coveted piece and freshen up your kitchen collection.

Renowned for their versatility, reliability and looking stylish from the oven to the table, Staub Dutch ovens are some of the best in the business. Staub makes quality cast iron cookware coated with gorgeous enamel that withstands heavy use for years and years.

Not only is Staub cookware an eye-pleasing addition to your kitchen, but the versatile cocottes, Dutch ovens, braisers and fry pans may just become the most-used pieces in your cabinets. Available in delicious shapes like tomatoes and pumpkins, Staub cocottes are ideal for individual casseroles, servings of soups, or personal desserts. We personally love the Cast Iron Perfect Pan for whipping up dinners for two or making side dishes.

Take your recipes to the next level with the best Staub deals available on Amazon today. Ahead, we've gathered all the can't-miss savings so you can inspire the rest of these slow winter days with some cooking.

Best Staub Cookware Deals

Best Staub Bakeware Deals

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: