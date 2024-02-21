The best cast iron skillets are workhorses in the kitchen that can handle any kitchen cooktop, oven, grill and open flame. Designed to withstand high heat, these cooking must-haves are the ultimate multi-use tools that are also easy to clean and care for.

Lodge is a legendary cast iron brand that makes heirloom-quality cookware, including its cult-favorite skillets loved by home cooks and professional chefs alike. Right now, the Lodge 12-inch cast-iron skillet is 50% off at Amazon, making now the perfect time to grab your new kitchen go-to. Regularly $44, Amazon’s best-selling skillet is now less than $23 when you clip the on-page coupon.

With more than 87,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, the Lodge cast iron skillet arrives pre-seasoned, so you can start using it right away. These top sellers are perfect for frying, braising, sautéing and so much more. You can also currently save on different sizes of the skillet to suit your favorite home-cooked recipes.

Moving from the stovetop to the oven with ease, you'll get great edge-to-edge, even cooking every time you use your skillet. It also retains heat for that perfect sear. For even more cast iron cookware deals, check out more finds from Lodge, Staub and Le Creuset below.

More Cast Iron Cookware Deals

Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan Amazon Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan Chicken, steaks and burgers will taste like they came off the grill when prepared on this cast iron grill pan. It comes pre-seasoned, and adding your own seasoning over time will give your meats an added depth of flavor the more you cook on it. $40 $20 Shop Now

