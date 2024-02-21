Lodge cast iron cookware is majorly marked down at Amazon right now. Shop the best deals on skillets.
The best cast iron skillets are workhorses in the kitchen that can handle any kitchen cooktop, oven, grill and open flame. Designed to withstand high heat, these cooking must-haves are the ultimate multi-use tools that are also easy to clean and care for.
Lodge is a legendary cast iron brand that makes heirloom-quality cookware, including its cult-favorite skillets loved by home cooks and professional chefs alike. Right now, the Lodge 12-inch cast-iron skillet is 50% off at Amazon, making now the perfect time to grab your new kitchen go-to. Regularly $44, Amazon’s best-selling skillet is now less than $23 when you clip the on-page coupon.
Lodge 12-Inch Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet
This best-selling cast-iron skillet's naturally seasoned cooking surface is ready to help you turn your meals into delicious, shareable moments.
With more than 87,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, the Lodge cast iron skillet arrives pre-seasoned, so you can start using it right away. These top sellers are perfect for frying, braising, sautéing and so much more. You can also currently save on different sizes of the skillet to suit your favorite home-cooked recipes.
Lodge 10.25-Inch Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet
Get 42% off the perfect kitchen tool for beginners, home cooks and chefs.
Lodge 8-Inch Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet
Lodge is known as one of the leaders in top-of-the-line cast iron pans, like this traditional skillet. Starting business back in 1896, Lodge like their cast iron products, has stood the test of time.
Moving from the stovetop to the oven with ease, you'll get great edge-to-edge, even cooking every time you use your skillet. It also retains heat for that perfect sear. For even more cast iron cookware deals, check out more finds from Lodge, Staub and Le Creuset below.
More Cast Iron Cookware Deals
Staub Cast Iron Perfect Pan
Named the Perfect Pan for a reason, this cast iron cookware is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and its smooth enamel bottom is compatible with all stovetops.
Staub Cast Iron Chistera Braiser
This versatile braiser is well-suited for browning and slow cooking meat, fish or vegetables, with its durable matt black enamel that effectively prevents food from sticking.
Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan
Chicken, steaks and burgers will taste like they came off the grill when prepared on this cast iron grill pan. It comes pre-seasoned, and adding your own seasoning over time will give your meats an added depth of flavor the more you cook on it.
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"
Get ready to fry, sear, roast, and cook all of your favorite dishes with evenly distributed heat and a finish that nears perfection after each use without the regular hassle of seasoning the cast iron after each use.
