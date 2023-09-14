Summer is almost over, and the impending temperature drop and longer nights call for comfort food to get us through chillier days ahead. Just in time for fall, character and real-life chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau from Yellowstone dropped a cookbook chock full of Southern staples featured on the hit show.

Originally hired to cook for the Yellowstone cast as the head of craft services, Gator was so beloved on set that the showrunners created a role for him as the Dutton family's personal chef. On-screen and in real life, Gator is praised for his flavorful Cajun-style cooking. With his new cookbook, you can learn to whip up his crowd-pleasing dishes, including hearty chicken and biscuit dumplings, sweet blueberry cobbler and a classic Cajun sausage and chicken gumbo.

The show is set on a sprawling Montana ranch, but Gator's culinary roots come from the south — South Louisiana, to be exact. Gator spent many of his childhood summers building a love for Cajun cuisine with his grandmother and father, a renowned chef in his own right. Gator uses both refined culinary techniques and a go-with-the-flow style to create over 55 local ingredient-forward recipes any skill level can master.

Whether you're looking to expand your culinary skills or find the perfect gift for Yellowstone lovers in your life, this cookbook is a useful (and visually stunning) addition to any home. If you really want to go all out for a Yellowstone-themed gift or dinner party, you can shop the cookbook and apron bundle on sale for just $36.

