'Yellowstone' Chef Gator Releases the Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook — On Sale Now at Amazon

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:15 AM PDT, September 14, 2023

Learn to whip up hearty Southern staples from 'Yellowstone' character and real-life chef Gator.

Summer is almost over, and the impending temperature drop and longer nights call for comfort food to get us through chillier days ahead. Just in time for fall, character and real-life chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau from Yellowstone dropped a cookbook chock full of Southern staples featured on the hit show.

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook
Amazon

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook

Yellowstone character and real-life chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau's passion for Cajun cuisine is evident in his new cookbook full of Southern favorites such as fluffy biscuits, authentic gumbo and Cajun dirty rice.

$35 $24

Shop Now

Originally hired to cook for the Yellowstone cast as the head of craft services, Gator was so beloved on set that the showrunners created a role for him as the Dutton family's personal chef. On-screen and in real life, Gator is praised for his flavorful Cajun-style cooking. With his new cookbook, you can learn to whip up his crowd-pleasing dishes, including hearty chicken and biscuit dumplings, sweet blueberry cobbler and a classic Cajun sausage and chicken gumbo.

The show is set on a sprawling Montana ranch, but Gator's culinary roots come from the south — South Louisiana, to be exact. Gator spent many of his childhood summers building a love for Cajun cuisine with his grandmother and father, a renowned chef in his own right. Gator uses both refined culinary techniques and a go-with-the-flow style to create over 55 local ingredient-forward recipes any skill level can master.

Whether you're looking to expand your culinary skills or find the perfect gift for Yellowstone lovers in your life, this cookbook is a useful (and visually stunning) addition to any home. If you really want to go all out for a Yellowstone-themed gift or dinner party, you can shop the cookbook and apron bundle on sale for just $36.

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook Gift Set

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook Gift Set
Amazon

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook Gift Set

Gift your favorite Yellowstone fanatic a cookbook from the show's chef and a beautifully branded apron — even if that fanatic is you!

$40 $36

Shop Now

