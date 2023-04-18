If we could pick one celebrity to make us a home-cooked meal, we would most definitely trust Florence Pugh to whip us up something delicious. The Oscar-nominated actress might wear the heck out of a Valentino on the red carpet, but Pugh is truly in her element dicing up onions and potatoes for a Sunday roast or homemade soup.

Whether she's posting a "Cooking with Flo" video for her 9 million Instagram followers or partnering with Vogue to demonstrate her garlic crostini recipe, Pugh knows the importance of quality kitchen knives. She'll even insist on bringing her own knives when cooking at a friend's house, or gifting them one to use in their kitchen. The actress almost always uses Japanese-made chef's knives from Miyabi and MAC — both of which are on sale right now at Amazon.

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed cooking expert or still learning your way around the kitchen on a tighter budget, we've found the best chef's knives under $100 on Amazon that are well worth the investment.

Don't know what to look for? In general, you'll want to stick to Japanese or German-made knives, which tend to be the highest quality, and opt for a blade around eight inches for maximum versatility. From there, the options are endless: you can go for a beautiful natural wood handle, an eye-catching steel handle from Misen in a variety of colors or classic black for a sleek look. Chef's knives also vary in weight and handle shapes, so you might need to try a few to determine what's most comfortable for you.

Below, shop our favorite picks for affordable chef's knives under $100 that can help you prepare your favorite recipes with greater ease and control.

