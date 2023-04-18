Shopping

Florence Pugh's Go-To Kitchen Knives Are on Sale at Amazon — Plus, Shop the Best Chef's Knives Under $100

By Lauren Gruber
Florence Pugh
If we could pick one celebrity to make us a home-cooked meal, we would most definitely trust Florence Pugh to whip us up something delicious. The Oscar-nominated actress might wear the heck out of a Valentino on the red carpet, but Pugh is truly in her element dicing up onions and potatoes for a Sunday roast or homemade soup.

Whether she's posting a "Cooking with Flo" video for her 9 million Instagram followers or partnering with Vogue to demonstrate her garlic crostini recipe, Pugh knows the importance of quality kitchen knives. She'll even insist on bringing her own knives when cooking at a friend's house, or gifting them one to use in their kitchen. The actress almost always uses Japanese-made chef's knives from Miyabi and MAC — both of which are on sale right now at Amazon.

Miyabi Chef's Knife, 8-Inch, Birch/Stainless Steel
Miyabi Chef's Knife, 8-Inch, Birch/Stainless Steel
Amazon
Miyabi Chef's Knife, 8-Inch, Birch/Stainless Steel

While cooking in her own home, Florence Pugh swears by Miyabi's German-engineered, Japanese-designed chef's knife with a stunning birchwood handle.

$440$271
MAC MIGHTY Limited Edition MTH-80 Knife Professional 8 Inch Chef Knife
MAC MIGHTY Limited Edition MTH-80 Knife Professional 8 Inch Chef Knife
Amazon
MAC MIGHTY Limited Edition MTH-80 Knife Professional 8 Inch Chef Knife

Pugh uses this professional chef's knife to chop up tomatoes in her video with Vogue.

$200$150
Miyabi Kaizen Bread Knife, Medium, Black with Red Accent
Miyabi Kaizen Bread Knife, Medium, Black with Red Accent
Amazon
Miyabi Kaizen Bread Knife, Medium, Black with Red Accent

The actress uses another Miyabi knife, this time in her Vogue video, to slice through some crusty French bread.

$215$180

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed cooking expert or still learning your way around the kitchen on a tighter budget, we've found the best chef's knives under $100 on Amazon that are well worth the investment.

Don't know what to look for? In general, you'll want to stick to Japanese or German-made knives, which tend to be the highest quality, and opt for a blade around eight inches for maximum versatility. From there, the options are endless: you can go for a beautiful natural wood handle, an eye-catching steel handle from Misen in a variety of colors or classic black for a sleek look. Chef's knives also vary in weight and handle shapes, so you might need to try a few to determine what's most comfortable for you. 

Below, shop our favorite picks for affordable chef's knives under $100 that can help you prepare your favorite recipes with greater ease and control.

Mac Knife Chef Series Chef's Knife, 7-1/4-Inch
Mac Knife Chef Series Chef's Knife, 7-1/4-Inch
Amazon
Mac Knife Chef Series Chef's Knife, 7-1/4-Inch

A more affordable option from the same brand as Florence Pugh's Vogue chef's knife.

$64
Misen Chef Knife - 8 Inch Professional Kitchen Knife
Misen Chef Knife - 8 Inch Professional Kitchen Knife
Amazon
Misen Chef Knife - 8 Inch Professional Kitchen Knife

Misen is beloved in the cooking world for its stylish and functional kitchen tools, including this chef's knife with a unique design to encourage better grip — available in four colors.

$85
Global - 8 inch, 20cm Chef's Knife,Silver
Global - 8 inch, 20cm Chef's Knife,Silver
Amazon
Global - 8 inch, 20cm Chef's Knife,Silver

This knife is an all-around great one for multipurpose cooking activities including mincing, cutting, chopping, slicing and prep work. If you aren’t ready to take on a whole knives set, this one has you covered. Plus, there's an option to have it engraved.

$91
Victorinox Rosewood 8-Inch Straight-Edge Chef's Knife
Victorinox Rosewood 8-Inch Straight-Edge Chef's Knife
Amazon
Victorinox Rosewood 8-Inch Straight-Edge Chef's Knife

"After one slice with this knife I immediately knew that I have been missing out for many years. I cannot believe the ease at which this knife slices through vegetables," one reviewer praised this stunning yet budget-friendly option. "It hardly requires any pressure to slice through the skin of a tomato or the skin of any vegetable or fruit for that matter."

$83$55
Shun Cutlery Kanso Chef's Knife 8”
Shun Cutlery Kanso Chef's Knife 8”
Amazon
Shun Cutlery Kanso Chef's Knife 8”

A Tagayasan wood handle not only gives this Japanese knife a gorgeous look, but adds to its durability and comfort.

$163$95
Henckels Forged Accent 8-inch Chef's Knife
Henckels Forged Accent 8-inch Chef's Knife
Amazon
Henckels Forged Accent 8-inch Chef's Knife

A German stainless steel blade ensures the quality of Henckels' classic chef's knife.

$67$40
imarku Japanese Chef Knife
imarku Japanese Chef Knife
Amazon
imarku Japanese Chef Knife

For a budget-friendly option, snag this Japanese-made knife from imarku while it's still on sale.

$70$29
WITH COUPON

