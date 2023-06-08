Colorful kitchenware is totally having a moment right now. Not only is it the perfect way to add a touch of style to your everyday essentials, but it also makes cooking more enjoyable. If you're hoping to upgrade your kitchen this summer, the internet's favorite cookware brand Caraway just collaborated with Queer Eye co-host and beloved stylemaster Tan France on a new nonstick cookware line called the Monochrome Collection.

The Tan France x Caraway collection features three exclusive colorways — Moss, Blush, and Créme — designed with and inspired by Tan himself. Like all of Caraway’s chic cookware, this collection is non-toxic, non-stick, and oven-safe. Even better, this new cookware that Tan France deemed "worthy of an at-home makeover" is discounted just for ET readers.

Shop Tan France x Caraway

Now through Monday, June 12, all kitchenware items from Caraway, including the Tan France collection, are eligible for our exclusive 10% discount. No code is required to unlock the savings. Just shop right from this story and your new kitchen items will automatically be discounted at checkout.

You can snag a Caraway cookware set in any of the three new France-inspired colors for 20% off, but get an additional 10% off when you shop below.

Caraway Monochrome Cookware Set Caraway Home Caraway Monochrome Cookware Set This complete set from France’s Caraway collection includes a 10.5" frying pan, 3 qt sauce pan, 4.5 qt sauté pan, 6.5 qt Dutch oven, and storage for cooking, staying organized, and looking good while doing so. $745 $535 WITH EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNT Shop Now

From viral, high-quality nonstick cookware to a gorgeous tea kettle, Caraway is known for creating cookware and bakeware without using any chemicals. All Caraway sets are built to last and withstand temperatures of up to 550°F. It's no wonder the internet loves the brand for simple and effective cooking.

Caraway not only offers beautiful pots, pans and baking sheets, but they include space-saving storage so your cabinet organization will also be a marvel. You can cook meals, meal prep and store leftovers with all of Caraway's stylish kitchen items that are on sale exclusively for our readers.

Get an Extra 10% Off Caraway

Sales at Caraway are rare, so shop more of our favorite deals now to refresh your home before summer officially begins.

Dutch Oven Caraway Home Dutch Oven The ceramic Dutch Oven Pot (6.5 qt) (lid included) allows for healthy cooking in the kitchen without harmful chemicals: use for stews, bread baking, and more. $185 $167 Shop Now

Mini Sauce Pan Caraway Home Mini Sauce Pan The Mini Sauce Pan allows for healthy cooking without harmful chemicals: use for solo mac-n-cheese night, sauce work, and more. Featuring a non-toxic ceramic coating, this 1.75 Quart non-stick pan makes cooking easier than ever, cleaning (dare we say) enjoyable, and adds a pop of color to any home. $110 $99 Shop Now

Food Storage Set in Perracotta Caraway Food Storage Set in Perracotta The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the wild west when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway. $245 $199 Shop Now

Whistling Tea Kettle Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is also discounted right now. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder. $195 $176 Shop Now

Complete Kitchen Collection Caraway Complete Kitchen Collection Get both the cookware and bakeware sets in one bundle with the Complete Kitchen Collection. And you'll get the complimentary storage for the pots and pans included in the bundle. $1,090 $676 Shop Now

