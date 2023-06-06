Shopping

Neil Patrick Harris Shared His Top Gift Picks for Father's Day, and They're All on Amazon

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
neil patrick harris
Ari Perilstein/WireImage

With Father's Day less than two weeks away, time is running out to find the perfect gift — unless you have Amazon Prime, of course. The retailer is one of our favorite gift-shopping destinations thanks to its speedy free two-day shipping with a Prime membership, making it an excellent place to search for a last-minute Father's Day present.

To help you celebrate the wonderful dad in your life, actor and father of two Neil Patrick Harris has teamed up with Amazon Lifestyle to share some of his favorite gift ideas

Shop Amazon Father's Day Gifts

"As a dad, I’m so excited to celebrate Father’s Day with Amazon Lifestyle this year!" said Harris in a press statement. "Whether you’re shopping for yourself (*guilty*) or for a loved one, Amazon Lifestyle makes it easy to find gifts for the family."

If you're looking for quality skincare and clothing to spoil the man in your life, a new kitchen gadget he'll love to experiment with or fun outdoor activities for the whole family, Neil Patrick Harris has gift ideas for every type of dad.

From pickleball paddles to Ninja's best-selling ice cream maker, check out some of the best last-minute Father's Day gifts to shop on Amazon.

Rally Club Pickleball Paddles for Men & Women
Rally Club Pickleball Paddles for Men & Women
Amazon
Rally Club Pickleball Paddles for Men & Women

Invest in fun for the whole family with a set of pickleball clubs from Rally Club.

$136
Ben Kaufman 100% Cotton Velour Towels
Ben Kaufman 100% Cotton Velour Towels
Amazon
Ben Kaufman 100% Cotton Velour Towels

This pack of four ultra-soft cotton towels are perfect for all your summer beach days and park picnics.

$40
True Classic Quick Dry Active Mens Shorts
True Classic Quick Dry Active Mens Shorts
Amazon
True Classic Quick Dry Active Mens Shorts

Quick-drying and moisture-wicking, these athletic shorts are stylish enough to wear beyond workouts.

$45
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

With the Ninja CREAMi, you can easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats by transforming everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes and more.

$230
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay
Amazon
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay

Created by actress Vanessa Hudgens, Know Beauty's first product captures the natural power of Canadian glaciers using harvested colloidal clay to draw out imperfections in minutes.

$35$25
WITH COUPON
Breville BMF600XL Milk Cafe Milk Frother
Breville BMF600XL Milk Cafe Milk Frother
Amazon
Breville BMF600XL Milk Cafe Milk Frother

Upgrade at-home lattes and cappuccinos with Breville's state-of-the-art milk frother with adjustable temperatures and attachments for different drinks.

$160
Mirkaza Set of Four Whiskey Glasses
Mirkaza Set of Four Whiskey Glasses
Amazon
Mirkaza Set of Four Whiskey Glasses

Treat the whiskey lover in your life to a set of premium crystal glasses — complete with an elegant gift box.

$35
Duraflame™ 19” Low Smoke Fire Pit
Duraflame™ 19” Low Smoke Fire Pit
Amazon
Duraflame™ 19” Low Smoke Fire Pit

For camping, tailgating, beach trips and more, this portable bonfire is made for all your summer adventures.

$200
Huckberry Flint and Tinder Men's 365 Shorts
Huckberry Flint and Tinder Men's 365 Shorts
Amazon
Huckberry Flint and Tinder Men's 365 Shorts

Made with just a touch of spandex for stretch, these chino shorts are made for all-day comfort.

$78
The Art of Craft Professional Bartending Set for Shaken and Stirred Drinks
The Art of Craft Professional Bartending Set for Shaken and Stirred Drinks
Amazon
The Art of Craft Professional Bartending Set for Shaken and Stirred Drinks

Your favorite cocktail aficionado will have so much fun creating their favorite drinks with this six-piece bar tool set.

$55
Dough-Joe Samurai Pizza Steel Baking Sheet
Dough-Joe Samurai Pizza Steel Baking Sheet
Amazon
Dough-Joe Samurai Pizza Steel Baking Sheet

This innovative kitchen gadget makes it easy to recreate the flavor of wood-fired pizzas in your home oven.

$95
Nécessaire The Body Lotion
Nécessaire The Body Lotion
Amazon
Nécessaire The Body Lotion

TikTok is obsessed with skincare brand Nécessaire for its minimalist packaging and niancinamide and peptide-infused formula.

$28
1 Gallon Iced Coffee Maker
1 Gallon Iced Coffee Maker
Amazon
1 Gallon Iced Coffee Maker

Make sure the cold brew supply never dwindles with a one-gallon coffee maker that fits perfectly in your fridge.

$40
Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel
Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel
Amazon
Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel

Go from the gym to the office to the airport with ease using Vooray's stylish water-resistant duffle bag, featuring a coated pocket for wet or sweaty clothes.

$80
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Light Pearl Eye Serum
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Light Pearl Eye Serum
Amazon
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Light Pearl Eye Serum

Revive tired eyes and reduce the appearance of bags with Lancôme's caffeine-infused eye serum.

$56

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 lululemon Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Love to Wear All Year

Father's Day Gift Guide 2023: Find the Best Gift for Every Type of Dad

The 16 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More

Keurig Launches Limited-Edition Rolling Stones Iced Coffee Maker

15 Father's Day Food Gifts to Show You Love Him Berry Much

Save on Monos Luggage and Travel Bags During the Father's Day Sale

Spoil Dad on a Budget With the 15 Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

Stress-Melting Theraguns Are Up to $170 Off for Father's Day

12 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use