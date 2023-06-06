With Father's Day less than two weeks away, time is running out to find the perfect gift — unless you have Amazon Prime, of course. The retailer is one of our favorite gift-shopping destinations thanks to its speedy free two-day shipping with a Prime membership, making it an excellent place to search for a last-minute Father's Day present.

To help you celebrate the wonderful dad in your life, actor and father of two Neil Patrick Harris has teamed up with Amazon Lifestyle to share some of his favorite gift ideas.

Shop Amazon Father's Day Gifts

"As a dad, I’m so excited to celebrate Father’s Day with Amazon Lifestyle this year!" said Harris in a press statement. "Whether you’re shopping for yourself (*guilty*) or for a loved one, Amazon Lifestyle makes it easy to find gifts for the family."

If you're looking for quality skincare and clothing to spoil the man in your life, a new kitchen gadget he'll love to experiment with or fun outdoor activities for the whole family, Neil Patrick Harris has gift ideas for every type of dad.

From pickleball paddles to Ninja's best-selling ice cream maker, check out some of the best last-minute Father's Day gifts to shop on Amazon.

Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel Amazon Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel Go from the gym to the office to the airport with ease using Vooray's stylish water-resistant duffle bag, featuring a coated pocket for wet or sweaty clothes. $80 Shop Now

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

