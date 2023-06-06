Neil Patrick Harris Shared His Top Gift Picks for Father's Day, and They're All on Amazon
With Father's Day less than two weeks away, time is running out to find the perfect gift — unless you have Amazon Prime, of course. The retailer is one of our favorite gift-shopping destinations thanks to its speedy free two-day shipping with a Prime membership, making it an excellent place to search for a last-minute Father's Day present.
To help you celebrate the wonderful dad in your life, actor and father of two Neil Patrick Harris has teamed up with Amazon Lifestyle to share some of his favorite gift ideas.
Shop Amazon Father's Day Gifts
"As a dad, I’m so excited to celebrate Father’s Day with Amazon Lifestyle this year!" said Harris in a press statement. "Whether you’re shopping for yourself (*guilty*) or for a loved one, Amazon Lifestyle makes it easy to find gifts for the family."
If you're looking for quality skincare and clothing to spoil the man in your life, a new kitchen gadget he'll love to experiment with or fun outdoor activities for the whole family, Neil Patrick Harris has gift ideas for every type of dad.
From pickleball paddles to Ninja's best-selling ice cream maker, check out some of the best last-minute Father's Day gifts to shop on Amazon.
Invest in fun for the whole family with a set of pickleball clubs from Rally Club.
This pack of four ultra-soft cotton towels are perfect for all your summer beach days and park picnics.
Quick-drying and moisture-wicking, these athletic shorts are stylish enough to wear beyond workouts.
With the Ninja CREAMi, you can easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats by transforming everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes and more.
Created by actress Vanessa Hudgens, Know Beauty's first product captures the natural power of Canadian glaciers using harvested colloidal clay to draw out imperfections in minutes.
Upgrade at-home lattes and cappuccinos with Breville's state-of-the-art milk frother with adjustable temperatures and attachments for different drinks.
Treat the whiskey lover in your life to a set of premium crystal glasses — complete with an elegant gift box.
For camping, tailgating, beach trips and more, this portable bonfire is made for all your summer adventures.
Made with just a touch of spandex for stretch, these chino shorts are made for all-day comfort.
Your favorite cocktail aficionado will have so much fun creating their favorite drinks with this six-piece bar tool set.
This innovative kitchen gadget makes it easy to recreate the flavor of wood-fired pizzas in your home oven.
TikTok is obsessed with skincare brand Nécessaire for its minimalist packaging and niancinamide and peptide-infused formula.
Make sure the cold brew supply never dwindles with a one-gallon coffee maker that fits perfectly in your fridge.
Go from the gym to the office to the airport with ease using Vooray's stylish water-resistant duffle bag, featuring a coated pocket for wet or sweaty clothes.
Revive tired eyes and reduce the appearance of bags with Lancôme's caffeine-infused eye serum.
Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 lululemon Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Love to Wear All Year
Father's Day Gift Guide 2023: Find the Best Gift for Every Type of Dad
The 16 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More
Keurig Launches Limited-Edition Rolling Stones Iced Coffee Maker
15 Father's Day Food Gifts to Show You Love Him Berry Much
Save on Monos Luggage and Travel Bags During the Father's Day Sale
Spoil Dad on a Budget With the 15 Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30
Stress-Melting Theraguns Are Up to $170 Off for Father's Day
12 Best Personalized Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Actually Use