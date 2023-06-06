Attention, Rolling Stones fans: Keurig just launched a can't-miss collab with the classic rock band and it's perfect for summer.

Named after the Rolling Stones' hit song, the "Start Me Up" kit includes a limited-edition Keurig K-Iced coffee brewer featuring the band's iconic lips logo, plus a matching tumbler, exclusive coffee blend and energizing Spotify playlist to jam out to while you enjoy your freshly brewed iced coffee.

"We’re thrilled to be branching into the iced coffee space with Keurig," said the band in a press release. "We’ve collaborated to bring this limited-edition product to life and give fans a new way to fuel their day.”

Whether you're an avid Rolling Stones fan, coffee lover or both, this collab offers an exciting new way to shake up your morning routine. Plus, it makes an excellent Father's Day gift for the classic rock-loving dad in your life.

For even more Keurig products to shop, we've rounded up some of our favorite coffee makers and K-cup packs to gift to yourself or a loved one. Below, shop the best Keurig products for all of your coffee needs.

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm. $190 $152 Shop Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $110 Shop Now

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea. $190 $159 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Reveals He Had Secret Second Cancer Battle

Mick Jagger Is Back Dancing After Heart Surgery, Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Spoil Dad on a Budget With the 15 Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

The Best Keurig Coffee Maker Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers To Cool Down This Summer

Save 25% On Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Machines for the Class of 2023

18 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for All The Coffee Lovers In Your Life