The Best Amazon Deals on Highly-Rated Keurig Coffee Makers Ahead of Prime Day

By Lauren Gruber
Best Keurig Deals 2023
Keurig

For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen. Right now ahead of summer is a great time to find deals on Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews. This week's sales at Amazon have some of the best Keurig deals on various models. 

Right now, you can score the Keurig K-Mini for 30% off at Amazon. Keurig's smallest coffee maker with over 85,000 5-star reviews is easy to use and saves you counter space. Make your mornings easier and more enjoyable with a convenient Keurig coffee maker on sale. 

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$100$90

Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker proving to be two of Keurig's reliable devices that make it simple to brew any coffee you like. The powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need an updated espresso machine to meet your WFH needs, you can't go wrong with a Keurig coffee maker — especially since they're on sale now. Ahead, upgrade your kitchen appliances this summer with all the best Amazon deals on Keurig brewing systems. 

The Best Amazon Deals on Keurig Coffee Machines

K-Classic Coffee Maker
K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon
K-Classic Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. 

$150$110
K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Slim works great in small spaces and can brew up to 4 cups before needing to be refilled.

$130$90
Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker,
Amazon
Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee brewer includes a 12-cup thermal carafe that keeps your coffee warm for up to 2 hours. 

$230$173
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker

The K-Supreme coffee maker features Keurig's new MultiStream Technology to provide you with a flavorful cup of coffee.

$170$159
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.

$190$154
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.

$190$152
Keurig K-Café SMART Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Café SMART Coffee Maker

Keurig's K-Cafe SMART features WiFi enabled BrewID technology to recognize your specific K-Cup pod and customize brew settings. 

$250$200
Keurig K-1500 Commercial Coffee Maker
Keurig K-1500 Commercial Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-1500 Commercial Coffee Maker

Perfect for small businesses with up to 15 employees, this Keurig allows you to brew 4 cup sizes and features an extra-large 96 oz. water reservoir

$230$190

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

