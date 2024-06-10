Shop
Gifts

Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts Under $30 That'll Arrive In Time: Apple AirTags, Coffee Makers and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
15 Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30
Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 6:34 AM PDT, June 10, 2024

We're here to help you find the perfect Father's Day gift that won't cost you a fortune and arrive in time.

Father's Day 2024 is just days away, and if you haven't begun browsing for the perfect gift, we're here to help you secure the best affordable Father's Day gifts that you will get in time.

Whether he's a coffee lover who's always down to try a new blend, a jet-setter in search of gadgets to make travel easier or a fashion-forward dad whose closet could use an update, we've found the best gifts for every type of dad.

For this gift guide, we've scoured the web to find great gift ideas at $30 or under for any father figure in your life — because a thoughtful gift doesn't have to be expensive. Some of our favorites from the list include an Apple AirTag, a cold brew coffee maker, luxe cologne and Oprah's favorite hot sauce.

Below, shop the best Father's Day gifts under $30 that will arrive in time.

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29 $25

Shop Now

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Amazon

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another that has a plunger to press the coffee grounds down. 

YETI Rambler 10 oz Stackable Mug

YETI Rambler 10 oz Stackable Mug
Amazon

YETI Rambler 10 oz Stackable Mug

At only 10 oz. this stackable mug is a great option for those who just need a little caffeine to get their mornings started.

Mixology Bartender Kit 10-Piece Bar Tool Set

Mixology Bartender Kit 10-Piece Bar Tool Set
Amazon

Mixology Bartender Kit 10-Piece Bar Tool Set

The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this 10-piece bar tool kit.

$24 $22

Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass

Let them be the toast of the town with these stunning glasses, intricately etched streets from their favorite city. Gift this with your special someone's favorite liquor and have an impressive custom gift, all for under $20 from Uncommon Goods.

Dossier Aromatic Star Anise

Dossier Aromatic Star Anise
Dossier

Dossier Aromatic Star Anise

Inspired by the ultra-popular Dior Sauvage cologne, Dossier's impression of the scent delivers the same spicy notes of star anise, nutmeg, geranium and amberwood at a fraction of the price.

$30 $27

Shop Now

Timberland Men's Leather RFID Blocking Passcase Security Wallet

Timberland Men's Leather RFID Blocking Passcase Security Wallet
Amazon

Timberland Men's Leather RFID Blocking Passcase Security Wallet

Made with genuine leather, this RFID-blocking wallet features six card slots, two slip pockets, two bill pockets and an ID window to keep his essentials on hand.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Any Dad who loves to cook will appreciate this iron skillet that is easy to clean and pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil.

$35 $20

Shop Now

Bean Box Coffee Sampler

Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Bean Box

Bean Box Coffee Sampler

Bean Box's most popular coffee-tasting experience lets you choose from 1, 3, 6 or 12-month gift subscription plans. Each box includes four fresh, expertly-curated coffees every month along with an artisan treat and tasting notes.

Starting at $24

Shop Now

OLsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun

OLsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Amazon

OLsky Deep Tissue Massage Gun

The massage gun comes with 9 attachments to target different muscle groups and relieve soreness. On top of that, it's an unbeatable deal, costing under $30.

$40 $21

Shop Now

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Amazon

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20

Kick off his skincare journey with this SPF moisturizer from Jack Black, featuring a refreshing peppermint scent.

$32 $30

Shop Now

Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Uniqlo

Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Because you can never have too many quality T-shirts. We love this supima cotton version from Uniqlo for its durability and thoughtful design.

MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow

MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow
Amazon

MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow

The jet setter in your life will love this travel neck pillow and accessories. The included eye mask and ear plugs will ensure they can rest even on a loud flight. 

TRUFF Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce

TRUFF Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce
Amazon

TRUFF Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce

Spice up their life with Oprah's favorite hot sauce, a savory and balanced blend of black truffles, chili peppers and agave.

Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter

Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter
Walmart

Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter

This gift set for wine lovers includes a cordless electric wine bottle opener with an integrated foil cutter and a wine pourer-and-stopper.

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Father's Day Gift Ideas in 2024: Shop Last-Minute Gifts for Every Type of Dad

Gifts

The Best Father's Day Gift Ideas in 2024: Shop Last-Minute Gifts for Every Type of Dad

The Best Last-Minute Personalized Father's Day Gifts That You Can Get In Time

Gifts

The Best Last-Minute Personalized Father's Day Gifts That You Can Get In Time

The 15 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Coffee-Loving Dads

Gifts

The 15 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Coffee-Loving Dads

The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Loves to Golf

Gifts

The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Loves to Golf

The 15 Best Last-Minute Amazon Father's Day Deals to Save on Gifts for Dad

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Last-Minute Amazon Father's Day Deals to Save on Gifts for Dad

The Best Father's Day Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Father's Day Deals to Shop This Week

The 12 Best Men's Watches on Sale for Father's Day Gifting

Sales & Deals

The 12 Best Men's Watches on Sale for Father's Day Gifting

Make His First Father's Day Special With the Best Gifts for New Dads

Gifts

Make His First Father's Day Special With the Best Gifts for New Dads

The Best Last-Minute Walmart Father's Day Deals: Save on Gifts for Every Budget

Sales & Deals

The Best Last-Minute Walmart Father's Day Deals: Save on Gifts for Every Budget

Tags: