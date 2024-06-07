Whether he's Dad, Pops, Grandpa or Papa, you're sure to find the right gift to keep you in the favorite child position this year.
Father's Day 2024 is Sunday, June 16. The big day is all about celebrating the big guy: those incredible fathers and father figures in our lives.
One excellent way to show your love and gratitude for all that Dad does is through a carefully chosen gift that reflects his interests and personality. Unless Dad has been dropping lots of hints, you may feel a bit lost while searching for a Father's Day gift that will show him how much you care. If you're searching for just the right gift for Father's Day, we've got you covered, kiddo.
This year, we've shopped across the internet — hard life, we know — to curate a collection of Father's Day gift ideas that are sure to delight every type of dad out there, even yours. Whether he's a tech enthusiast up on the latest Apple and Samsung products, a sports lover glued to NASCAR, baseball and the NHL and NBA Finals, a culinary aficionado ready to fire up the grill, or a man with impeccable fashion sense looking to update his wardrobe, our gift guide will help you find something truly fitting.
Best Father's Day Gift Ideas in 2024
Father's Day is an opportunity to go above and beyond to make your dad, grandfather, stepdad, father-in-law or even your son or the new dads in your life feel loved and valued. Ahead, search our picks for the best Father's Day 2024 gifts.
Best Father's Day Sales in 2024
Perhaps even more than we love to shop for the important parental figures in our lives, we love passing along the great deals we find to you. Shopping for Dad can be extremely difficult, but luckily there are plenty of Father's Day sales happening that make it easier to find something he’ll love without breaking the bank. Even if he swears up and down that he "doesn't want anything for Father's Day," we've even found some incredibly unique gifts sure to put a smile on his face.
Best Father's Day Tech Deals
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
With adjustable, secure-fit ear-hooks for lightweight comfort and stability, Dad will love these wireless high-performance earphones.
Beats Solo 4
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
Sonos Move 2
He can turn up the music with this impressive portable Bluetooth speaker. Sonos' most powerful portable speaker delivers heart-pumping stereo sound wherever you want.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
These noise cancelling headphones feature Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio. CustomTune technology offers personalized sound, shaped to you.
Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Get $100 off the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
LG 65" Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K TV
Save up to $500 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.
Sonos Arc
Easy to set up and use, Arc puts you at the center of TV shows, movies, and games with crystal clear dialogue and two dedicated height channels that render spatial audio content in 3D.
RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager
Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.
Best Father's Day Home and Kitchen Deals
Ooni Karu 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
Ooni's compact pizza oven weighs just 10 kg and can reach cooking temperatures of 950°F in 20 minutes. Dad can then make flame-cooked 12” pizzas with perfectly crispy bases in just 60 seconds.
Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
This TikTok-loved ice cream maker has seven one-touch functions to make a host of frozen treats. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream and Mix-in.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Brew better drinks than the coffee shop at home with the touch of a button. Nespresso's espresso machine can brew four different cup sizes.
YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler
Put the day on your back as you head out to the beach, park, campsite, or mountain. This hands-free cooler bag comfortably straps on like a backpack to keep you moving.
HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)
HexClad cookware performs like no other, and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire. It includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan with a lid for each.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.
Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes.
Best Father's Day Fitness Deals
Sportsroyals Stair Stepper with Resistance Bands
Perfect for weight-loss, toning, and daily exercise. The mini stepper simulates the motion of climbing stairs, providing a calorie-efficient exercise while achieving a challenging cardiovascular workout. The resistance bands works the arms, chest, back and shoulders for a total body workout.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
With just the turn of a dial Dad can automatically change his resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results they want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights.
Theragun Elite
Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device comes with five built-in speeds and an OLED screen that displays real-time speed and massage force, so you can seamlessly transition from light pressure on sensitive areas to deep muscle massage.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch
For those with a Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the right option. It includes advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis and manually tracks more than 90 exercises.
Adjustable Dumbbells Weight Set
With this adjustable weight set, you can achieve your fitness goals with diversified weight training, including bench presses, squats and push-ups.
Best Father's Day Luggage Deals
Monos Carry-On Pro
The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage.
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design.
Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are.
Best Father's Day Grill Deals
Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker
Dad can now smoke his favorite meats in the backyard with this grill, smoker and BBQ combo from Ninja. It comes with two packs of wood pellet blends to get him started.
Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Get ready, LDW grillmasters! By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.
Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill. WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows you to control it from anywhere.
Charbroil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Cart with Side Burner
This classic grill with a side burner has shelves for accessories and an electronic ignition.
Weber Summit E-470 Black
Choose between natural gas and liquid propane versions of this sleek grill that even has a rotisserie burner.
Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
With this versatile grill you can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-grill. Since it's a pellet grill you'll get the delicious wood-smoked flavors.
Best Father's Day Lawn and Garden Deals
Worx 20V Power Share 12" Cordless String Trimmer & Edger
The 2-in-1 weed eater quickly converts from a lawn trimmer to an in-line edger lawn tool and back again. Its Command Feed spool system gives you line when you want it at the press of a button. Plus, the head tilts 90° so you can trim on uneven patches of lawn.
Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver
This combo kit comes with Dewalt's cordless tools including a drill and impact driver. Both have a compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas, as well as an ergonomic handle for comfort and control.
Worx 40V 17" Cordless Lawn Mower for Small Yards
Mow small yards with boosted power using the Worx 40V 17" Cordless Lawn Mower. Engineered for optimal performance, this battery-powered mower is ideal for lawns up to 1/8 acres—all without the costs and hassles of gas.
Best Father's Day Clothing Deals
lululemon License to Train Relaxed Short-Sleeve Shirt
Designed for training, this relaxed-fit shirt won't cling to sweaty skin so you can stay comfortable and focused.
HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
These technical trail workhorses from HOKA feature Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. Get less weight and more traction than ever before.
adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt
Perfect for sunny days, this Adidas polo features UPF+30 protection and lightweight jersey fabric for moisture wicking comfort and breathability.
adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt
Whether you're heading to the gym or running errands, slip into this lightweight t-shirt for any casual occasion.
Saucony Outpace 5" Shorts - Men's
Glide through your runs with lightweight Saucony shorts designed to move with you. There are perforated panels at the side seams and back yoke for breathability as well as convenient pockets to stash your keys.
Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoe
The Ghost 15 provides neutral support with its energizing cushioning, making it great for all of your adventures.
