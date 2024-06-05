Father’s Day is next Sunday, June 16, and Solo Stove's latest sale is here to help make finding the best gifts for Dad less of a struggle. Known for its easily transportable, smokeless fire pits, Solo Stove is currently offering up to 20% off everything. Dad will be so excited to outfit his backyard with a new fire pit in time for summer fun.

Shop the Solo Stove Sale

Whether he loves to grill out back, tell stories around the campfire or host backyard movie nights, a good fire pit can instantly transform any outdoor space into a place made for memories. No matter the size of your dad's backyard, porch, balcony or patio, Solo Stove makes some of the best fire pits designed to minimize smoke — giving him the perfect backyard bonfire.

The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. For dads that want to take their fire pit camping, tailgating, or road-tripping, each compact Solo Stove comes with a cloth shelter for protection from the elements. Several of these Dad-approved gifts also include a free carrying case with a drawstring and handle to take it with him anywhere.

Best Solo Stove Father's Day Deals

Bonfire 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 This fire pit is perfect for roasting s'mores and other foods while camping. You can easily ignite flames with its 360° Signature Airflow, whether you're a first-timer or a pro, and once you're done, the clean-up is easy. $300 $250 Shop Now

Solo Stove Mesa Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 10 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. $90 $65 Shop Now

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Solo Stove Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Perfectly sized for every adventure, the Solo Stove Ranger is the brand's most portable smokeless fire pit so you can easily light up a smokeless fire anywhere life takes you. $230 $200 Shop Now

Yukon 2.0 Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas. Plus, you don't need any accessories (even if they're nice to have) before you start using the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit. $500 $450 Shop Now

In addition to the Father's Day deals on fire pits, the Solo Stove sale also has steep discounts on bundles, Oprah's favorite pizza oven and every accessory you could imagine — including firewood and pellet adapters. This way, you can enhance Dad's fireside fun with all the essential accessories for the job. Ahead, check out more of the best Solo Stove Father's Day deals that will surely put a smile on his face.

Pi Dual Fuel Ultimate Bundle Solo Stove Pi Dual Fuel Ultimate Bundle Wood-fired or propane-fueled, create pizzas to impress with the Solo Stove Pi Dual Fuel Ultimate Bundle. This set includes both a bamboo and stainless pizza peel, a turner, thermometer, pizza cutter, silicone mat, protective cover, stand, and the Pi Pizza Oven. $750 $480 Shop Now

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Meet the most portable fire pit. This bundle comes with a shield to keep pops and embers from escaping, a lid for to place over a cooled fire to keep ash contained, and a stand to protect the surfaces you love no matter where you take your flames. $465 $281 Shop Now

Titan Camping Stove Solo Stove Titan Camping Stove Lightweight and compact, the Titan cooks for up to four people and has a low smoke output. Thanks to its efficient design, you can prep some hot food in as little as just a few minutes. $90 $80 Shop Now

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 You don't need a special tool to clean your fire pit. Bonfire’s new, removable ash pan rests under the removable base plate, catching all that fine ash in one place. $625 $451 Shop Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Get all the necessities for your next bonfire with the Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle. The bundle includes the Bonfire, a lid, a stand and a carry case so you can easily transport your fire pit. $420 $291 Shop Now

Campfire Solo Stove Campfire The Campfire is an easy (and self contained) solution to making a campfire during all your hiking and camping trips. $110 $81 Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

