The 15 Best Gifts for New Dads to Make His First Father's Day Extra Special
Becoming a dad for the first time is a huge milestone worth celebrating in a big way. A dad's very first Father's Day is one he won't forget, which is why finding the perfect present worthy of such a momentous occasion is especially important.
This year, Father's Day lands on Sunday, June 18, which means that now is the right time to start shopping for a meaningful (and useful) gift for first-time fathers.
We've done the work for you by finding the best gifts for his first Father's Day, from practical options for new parents to high-tech gadgets that make self-care a little easier. Some of our favorite picks include a comfy hoodie that functions as a wearable diaper bag, a luxe Nespresso machine to make sleepless nights a little more bearable and an adorable matching outfit set for dad and the newborn.
Shop our top picks for first Father's Day gifts to surprise the new dad in your life.
Not your average hoodie — this ingenious garment is like a wearable diaper bag with plenty of compartments for bottles, wipes, diapers, snacks, toys and more.
The best white noise machines not only help create a better sleeping environment, but also act as a baby soother, so both babies and adults can drift off to sleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed in the morning.
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.
If Dad doesn't have his own special carrier yet, Father's Day is the perfect time to gift this breathable, mesh one that will grow with his newborn.
Keep him comfy in in a pair of breathable cotton drawstring shorts that are nice enough to wear out of the house.
Philips' best-selling bottle warmer not only warms bottles to an optimal temperature, but has a built-in mode to defrost breast milk and baby food.
Getting nutritious meals on the table with a newborn can be seriously challenging, and HelloFresh takes the stress out of cooking by delivering easy recipes full of fresh ingredients to their home.
If the new Dad in your life is a gamer, he'll feel like he's leveling up in these matching outfits.
The oogiebear gadget is a must-have for keeping those tiny ears and nostrils clean.
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new parent.
Make baby and dad's nights more restful with a soothing sound machine that uses a real human voice to lull babies to sleep.
These plant-based wipes are made with 99% water and just a touch of fruit extract for freshness.
This clever T-shirt has a built-in kangaroo pocket to keep the new baby close.
Give tired eyes a break with a biometric head massager from Therabody that claims to improve sleep and relieve migraines.
Phones carry a plethora of germs onto your home and body, so this handy box sanitizes your phone while charging it.
