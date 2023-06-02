Becoming a dad for the first time is a huge milestone worth celebrating in a big way. A dad's very first Father's Day is one he won't forget, which is why finding the perfect present worthy of such a momentous occasion is especially important.

This year, Father's Day lands on Sunday, June 18, which means that now is the right time to start shopping for a meaningful (and useful) gift for first-time fathers.

We've done the work for you by finding the best gifts for his first Father's Day, from practical options for new parents to high-tech gadgets that make self-care a little easier. Some of our favorite picks include a comfy hoodie that functions as a wearable diaper bag, a luxe Nespresso machine to make sleepless nights a little more bearable and an adorable matching outfit set for dad and the newborn.

Shop our top picks for first Father's Day gifts to surprise the new dad in your life.

The Dad Hoodie The Dad Hoodie The Dad Hoodie Not your average hoodie — this ingenious garment is like a wearable diaper bag with plenty of compartments for bottles, wipes, diapers, snacks, toys and more. $108 Shop Now

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine SNOOZ SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine The best white noise machines not only help create a better sleeping environment, but also act as a baby soother, so both babies and adults can drift off to sleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed in the morning. $100 Shop Now

HelloFresh Gift Card HelloFresh HelloFresh Gift Card Getting nutritious meals on the table with a newborn can be seriously challenging, and HelloFresh takes the stress out of cooking by delivering easy recipes full of fresh ingredients to their home. $75 AND UP Shop Now

SmartGoggles by Therabody Amazon SmartGoggles by Therabody Give tired eyes a break with a biometric head massager from Therabody that claims to improve sleep and relieve migraines. $199 Shop Now

