Father’s Day is almost here, and we’re already scrambling after getting some not-so-subtle gift-related hints from all the father figures in our lives. No matter your budget, a customizable gift is a great way to show you care — as it is one-of-a-kind after all. To help you find the best personalized Father's Day gifts without bringing out the hot glue gun and crafting paper, we’ve picked out excellent customizable gifts dad would love to open on June 18th.

We’ve sleuthed the web to find the perfect personalized gifts from Amazon, Uncommon Goods, Shutterfly and more. Whether your dad, grandpa, husband or father-in-law can’t wait for his morning cup of coffee or has a serious case of wanderlust, the thought behind the personalization is sure to warm his heart.

From custom photo books to monogrammed luggage and cufflinks, you’re bound to find some inspiration for a great personalized gift idea below. Also, check out more gifting ideas for the dad in your life with ET’s Father's Day gift guides.

Casetify Custom Phone Case Casetify Casetify Custom Phone Case Dad will love his new personalized magsafe phone case that'll protect his phone from up to 8 foot drops. You can customize the Casetify phone case to fit most type of devices, choose the color of the case, and customize the text (it allows up to 8 characters) for Dad. $78 Shop Now

Shutterfly Best Dad Ever Photo Book Shutterfly Shutterfly Best Dad Ever Photo Book Surprise Dad with a completely personalized photo album. Choose the size of the photo book, the cover type, page type and the cover photo and you're ready to fill this with your favorite memories of you and your father. $50 $40 Shop Now

Away The Carry On Away Away The Carry On Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. $325 WITH CUSTOMIZATION Shop Now

Personalized Engraved Shot Glasses 6-Pack Amazon Personalized Engraved Shot Glasses 6-Pack Engrave a memorable quote or saying on these personalized shot glasses, and your Dad is sure to love opening up this Father's Day gift. Clip the coupon and get 5% off this custom shot glass 6-pack. $28 $27 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle Hydro Flask Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle Make sure your father stays hydrated all summer long with the fully customizable Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle. You can choose the color of the cap, strap, bottle and boot. Once you finalize your dad's fave color combination, personalize it with some custom text or several Hydro Flask graphics. $56 Shop Now

Men's Custom Braided Leather Bracelet Amazon Men's Custom Braided Leather Bracelet Choose up to 7 names to engrave on this personalized leather bracelet, and you're pretty much set for giving Dad the best Father's Day gift this year. With the coupon, you can also get an extra 10% off this personalized leather bracelet. $17 $15 WITH COUPON Shop Now

