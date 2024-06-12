Shop
Amazon Father's Day Sale 2024: Save Up to 78% on the Best Last-Minute Gifts for Dad

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 5:18 PM PDT, June 12, 2024

Make it a Father's Day to remember with these discounted gift ideas from Amazon that will arrive in time.

Move over Mom, now it's Dad's time to shine. With Father's Day quickly coming up on June 16, now is the moment to find that perfect gift to celebrate the man who helped raise you. You don't have to break the bank to spoil Dad though. 

Even if you are on a budget, the Amazon Father's Day Sale is here to help with all kinds of Father's Day deals on gifts that will arrive just in time. When shopping for the man in your life who means the world to you, Amazon has so many thoughtful gifts on sale for every interest and personality type. 

Shop Amazon's Father's Day Sale

Whether he’s into golfing, cooking, hiking, or on the hunt for a new cologne, you won't want to miss these Amazon deals for Dads. You can shop gifts from top brands like Le Creuset, Merrell, Weber, KitchenAid, Apple and more at discounted prices. Right now, Father's Day gifts are on sale at Amazon for as much as 78% off. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to get those gifts delivered ASAP. 

We’ve combed through Amazon to find a dozen wonderful, useful gifts for your dad, uncle, father-in-law or any other father figure in your life. Ahead, find the very best Amazon Father's Day deals to save on gifts dad will love.

Best Amazon Father's Day Deals

Golf Accessory Gift Set

Golf Accessory Gift Set
Amazon

Golf Accessory Gift Set

For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots. 

$50 $40

Shop Now

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver
Amazon

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

This combo kit comes with Dewalt's cordless tools including a drill and impact driver. Both have a compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas, as well as an ergonomic handle for comfort and control. 

$239 $139

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

Portable Corn Hole

Portable Corn Hole
Amazon

Portable Corn Hole

A lightweight and portable cornhole set will be a hit at the tailgate or backyard party.

$46 $33

Shop Now

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Amazon

Theragun Mini

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody. The compact and travel-sized deep tissue mini massage gun is proven to relieve muscle aches and pains, soothe tightness and improve post workout recovery.

$199 $169

Shop Now

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe

Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.

$200 $89

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $449

Shop Now

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work-ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$319 $271

Shop Now

Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill

Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon

Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill

Go hiking in nature with a grill as vibrant as the scenery. This Weber grill is small enough to grill on the go, with enough room to cook up an entire meal.

$287 $259

Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager
Amazon

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager

Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.

$130 $52

Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)
Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

Designed to deliver true 360° sound, SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with a battery life up to 17 hours.  

$329 $249

Shop Now

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Amazon

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

The Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has eight different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles to help you relax. With three different speeds and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.

$70 $50

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Not only is this best-selling Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows you to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button and it is 40% off right now.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Fossil Neutra Men's Chronograph Watch

Fossil Neutra Men's Chronograph Watch
Amazon

Fossil Neutra Men's Chronograph Watch

This timeless Fossil watch will certainly become Dad's favorite. Fit for any occasion, this chronograph features a well-balanced construction decorated with a minimal dial and sculpted case.

$160 $93

Shop Now

Golf Swing Trainer Aid

Golf Swing Trainer Aid
Amazon

Golf Swing Trainer Aid

This golf swing practice equipment is designed to combine fitness and golf to help build strength and speed safely to level up his game in the comfort of the home, gym and on the course. It's a great golf training program and device for perfecting Dad's golf swing techniques like a pro.

$200 $175

Shop Now

Cartman 39 Piece Tool Set Hand Kit

Cartman 39 Piece Tool Set Hand Kit
Amazon

Cartman 39 Piece Tool Set Hand Kit

This essential tool set includes all the tools Dad's needs for most small repairs and DIY projects.

$25 $20

Shop Now

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

With adjustable, secure-fit ear-hooks for lightweight comfort and stability, Dad will love these wireless high-performance earphones.

$250 $160

Shop Now

FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care

FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
Amazon

FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care

This Beard and Grooming kit is one of the best gifts we've found. It comes with everything Dad needs to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard, including a beard trimmer and beard oil for growth. 

$20 $16

Shop Now

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne
Amazon

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne

Tap into the masculine, musky tones of Georgia Armani's scents with the classic Acqua Di Gio cologne.

$166 $58

Shop Now

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

With just the turn of a dial Dad can automatically change his resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results they want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. 

$549 $400

Shop Now

Viper by GLD Shot King Regulation Bristle Steel Tip Dartboard Set

Viper by GLD Shot King Regulation Bristle Steel Tip Dartboard Set
Amazon

Viper by GLD Shot King Regulation Bristle Steel Tip Dartboard Set

Upgrade his man cave with this regulation size dart board set. It comes with mounting equipment and six darts.

$50 $42

Shop Now

1 by ONE High Fidelity Turntable with Built-in Speakers

1 by ONE High Fidelity Turntable with Built-in Speakers
Amazon

1 by ONE High Fidelity Turntable with Built-in Speakers

Let Dad enjoy his record collection on a sleek new turntable. It also has bluetooth so Dad can play songs on his phone through the turntable speakers.

$230 $200

Shop Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Make sure Dad's coffee stays warm all morning long as he gets the new baby ready for the day with this temperature-controlled coffee mug set.

$130 $104

Shop Now

Flybird Adjustable Strength Training Bench

Flybird Adjustable Strength Training Bench
Amazon

Flybird Adjustable Strength Training Bench

One happy reviewer states that "the Flybird Weight Bench has completely transformed my home workout routine, and I couldn't be happier with this purchase. As someone who loves to engage in various strength training exercises, this bench has become an essential part of my fitness arsenal."

$200 $150

Shop Now

Wingo Men's Face Moisturizer Cream

Wingo Men's Face Moisturizer Cream
Amazon

Wingo Men's Face Moisturizer Cream

Dads need to take of their skin too. Elevate his skincare routine with this highly rated anti-aging cream.

$30 $18

Shop Now

Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
Amazon

Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Dad will be ready for all the family hikes this year when you gift him these durable and comfortable Merrell hiking boots.

$130 $104

Shop Now

Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker

Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker
Amazon

Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill & Smoker

Dad can now smoke his favorite meats in the backyard with this grill, smoker and BBQ combo from Ninja. It comes with two packs of wood pellet blends to get him started.

$370 $299

Shop Now

Oaksea Whiskey Decanter Globe Set

Oaksea Whiskey Decanter Globe Set
Amazon

Oaksea Whiskey Decanter Globe Set

A whiskey decanter set is a unique Father's Day gift. The decanter set comes with a globe-shaped decanter and two crystal glasses with the world map embossed on them. 

$57 $48

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

