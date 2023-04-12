Save Up to 70% On Adidas Golf Shoes, Hats, and Polos for Looking Good on the Green
Whether you're just starting to take a swing at golf or already good enough to tee off with the pros, the right golf gear is a must. Adidas makes some of the best golf apparel and footwear worn by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and more top players. As one of golf’s favorite apparel brands, Adidas has players decked out in green and now you can get the look for less thanks to Amazon.
The 2023 Masters Tournament may be over, but Amazon is still offering deals on Adidas golf apparel in honor of the major championship. Shoppers can score discounts up to 70% off on best-selling Adidas golf shoes, hats, polos and accessories.
From breathable golf shirts and visors and sun hats, Amazon's Adidas golf sale has exactly what you need to hit the golf course this spring in a fresh, new 'fit. But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best deals on Adidas golf shoes and clothing from Amazon's under-the-radar sale. Plus, check out the best golf gifts that every golfer will actually use this year.
These men's golf shoes deliver lightweight stability as you bomb your driver. They feature cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and sockliner for step-in comfort. The cleated outsole provides soft grip and traction on the course.
Comfort and stability define these men's adidas golf shoes. The breathable, waterproof mesh upper hugs the foot for a supportive feel and helps seal out wet conditions. The six-spike outsole lets you play through all conditions with confident footing.
These women's golf shoes feature a knit upper for foot-hugging comfort and a responsive Boost midsole to energize every drive. The spikeless Twistgrip outsole keeps your feet securely planted through every swing.
For comfortable play, you'll want some coverage throughout sunny days. This hat's built-in UV 50+ factor helps keep out harmful rays while moisture-absorbing AEROREADY keeps you dry.
Stay cool all day thanks to the lightweight jersey fabric made for moisture wicking comfort and breathability.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring
Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Spring Long
Shop the Best Leggings for Women for Every Activity and Budget
lululemon's Best-Selling Align Leggings Are Now Available for $59
Shop the Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear
Shop the Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark
The 16 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More