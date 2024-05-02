A little birdie told us you are shopping for the perfect gift for a golf lover. If you are looking for a present that's functional, cute — or both — and will bring a smile to their face, we've got you covered. If your giftee has been playing golf for years or is a newcomer inspired by the Masters tournament, we found adorable gifts for every type of golfer. Many of these gifts are also perfect for Mother's Day, a birthday, or any time you want to let the special golfer in your life know how much you care.

Now that golf season is in full swing, it's the perfect time to gift your favorite golfer. We found shopping picks like golf-ball-inspired insulated cups, ball-marker hair accessories, golf bags and more — so that you have a selection of gift options for both men and women. Whether they are working on their putting or upping their style game, scroll through the options below to see some top picks in golf gifting.

Mini Golf Club Bag Pottery Barn Mini Golf Club Bag This vegan leather case (also available in pink or black) will keep golfing essentials easily accessible while being stylish. It comes with three golf balls, five tees and a divot repair tool. $50 Shop Now

PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer Amazon PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer If she is working on perfecting her putt, this neat little gadget is an award-winning training tool. Reviews say it's great for practicing short putts and works as well as much pricier models. $25 Shop Now

Blast Swing and Stroke Analyzer Amazon Blast Swing and Stroke Analyzer This high-tech swing and stroke analyzer will help improve their swing by using metrics and video capture highlights. The brand claims it improves tempo, builds a consistent swing and helps to make more putts. $180 $135 Shop Now

Tumi Golf Range Bag Tumi Tumi Golf Range Bag A Cadillac of golf bags, this Tumi version is made of ballistic nylon and has a USB charger. It also features a stand to keep it upright while in use, multiple pockets and adjustable straps. It's worth the investment if they are a longtime golf player because this bag will last for years and it comes with a five-year warranty. $795 Shop Now

Reef Mulligan Reef Reef Mulligan These golf-themed flip-flops are perfect to slide into after a day at the course. With a faux turf footbed, a heel pad in the shape of a ball and a tee tucked into the golfball-inspired vegan leather strap, the clincher is the bottom, which holds a bottle-opener. $50 Shop Now

Tory Burch Performance Visor Tory Burch Tory Burch Performance Visor This stylish visor from Tory Burch is designed with moisture wicking mesh and an elastic band for a secure and comfortable fit. $68 Shop Now