Whether an experienced golfer or a newbie, shop great gift picks for both women and men.
A little birdie told us you are shopping for the perfect gift for a golf lover. If you are looking for a present that's functional, cute — or both — and will bring a smile to their face, we've got you covered. If your giftee has been playing golf for years or is a newcomer inspired by the Masters tournament, we found adorable gifts for every type of golfer. Many of these gifts are also perfect for Mother's Day, a birthday, or any time you want to let the special golfer in your life know how much you care.
Now that golf season is in full swing, it's the perfect time to gift your favorite golfer. We found shopping picks like golf-ball-inspired insulated cups, ball-marker hair accessories, golf bags and more — so that you have a selection of gift options for both men and women. Whether they are working on their putting or upping their style game, scroll through the options below to see some top picks in golf gifting.
Mini Golf Club Bag
This vegan leather case (also available in pink or black) will keep golfing essentials easily accessible while being stylish. It comes with three golf balls, five tees and a divot repair tool.
Swig Life Golf Mega Mug
The golf-ball textured 40 oz thermal tumbler looks and feels like a golf ball! It also keeps beverages hot or cold for hours. Swig Life makes a few different sizes in the same golf theme, and wine and beer coolers, too.
PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer
If she is working on perfecting her putt, this neat little gadget is an award-winning training tool. Reviews say it's great for practicing short putts and works as well as much pricier models.
FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Glove
Golf gloves will always be a welcome gift, especially one with mesh for breathability and comfortable wrist elastic like this top-rated pick.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
From lululemon, this fitted, lightweight polo is designed for golfing and is bacteria-resistant to minimize odors. It's also available in black, white and pink, so pick her favorite shade and you've got a perfect gift.
lululemon Logo Sport Polo Short Sleeve
lululemon's minimally seamed, anti-stink fabric polo shirts are a win on the course or off. Available in so many colors, there are a few that are sure to suit them.
Mark & Graham Sport Canvas Bag
This adorable golf-themed tote can be personalized with a monogram and will have them showing their golf pride, whether on or off the course.
Sierra Madre The Ball Marker Hair Clip
The smartest way to never forget a ball marker is by wearing it in this functional and chic hair clip. Beloved by purchasers, reviews say "If anyone needs me I'll be playing golf with great hair."
Blast Swing and Stroke Analyzer
This high-tech swing and stroke analyzer will help improve their swing by using metrics and video capture highlights. The brand claims it improves tempo, builds a consistent swing and helps to make more putts.
Tumi Golf Range Bag
A Cadillac of golf bags, this Tumi version is made of ballistic nylon and has a USB charger. It also features a stand to keep it upright while in use, multiple pockets and adjustable straps. It's worth the investment if they are a longtime golf player because this bag will last for years and it comes with a five-year warranty.
Reef Mulligan
These golf-themed flip-flops are perfect to slide into after a day at the course. With a faux turf footbed, a heel pad in the shape of a ball and a tee tucked into the golfball-inspired vegan leather strap, the clincher is the bottom, which holds a bottle-opener.
Canvas Style Enamel Golf Ball Silicone Bali Bracelet in White
These silicon and enamel golf bracelets are lightweight enough to wear while golfing but pretty enough she will want to wear them often. Available in several colors, there are also earrings and other golf-themed jewelry.
Mark & Graham Personalized Golf Ball Set
We bet the golfer in your life doesn't have a set of golf balls personalized with their initials nestled in a beautiful wooden box.
Tory Burch Performance Visor
This stylish visor from Tory Burch is designed with moisture wicking mesh and an elastic band for a secure and comfortable fit.