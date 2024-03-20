Sales & Deals

Best Callaway Men's Golf Clothing Deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Polos, Shorts, Pants and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 9:18 AM PDT, March 20, 2024

You won't break the bank on these new looks for your next golf game.

Men's Short Sleeve Ottoman Performance Golf Polo

Men's Short Sleeve Ottoman Performance Golf Polo

$48 $30 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Men's Lightweight Tech Golf Pant

Men's Lightweight Tech Golf Pant

$84 $54 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Men's Fine Line Stripe Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt

Men's Fine Line Stripe Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt

$40 $30 and up Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Men's Pro Spin 3.0 Performance 10-Inch Golf Shorts

Men's Pro Spin 3.0 Performance 10-Inch Golf Shorts

$50 $35 and up Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
Men's Pro Spin 3.0 Stretch Golf Pants

Men's Pro Spin 3.0 Stretch Golf Pants

$60 $36 and up Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now

Spring is around the corner, and that means golfing season. Investing in the right gear can help you perfect your game. You're in luck, because the Callaway golf clothing deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, on now, are a hole in one. Find steals on men's golf clothing, from classic polos to pants, to upgrade your golf wardrobe.

These pieces move with you and wick sweat so you can keep your focus on the game. Some of the pants even grip onto your shirt so it won't untuck. There are options for most golfers, no matter your height or size. Many pants come in different lengths, and styles come in plus sizes, too.

Check out some of the best Callaway men's golf clothing deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale below. The Big Spring Sale is on through March 25, so be sure to shop now so you don't miss out. You'll win and look good doing it in these new pieces from Callaway.

Men's Short Sleeve Ottoman Performance Golf Polo

Men's Short Sleeve Ottoman Performance Golf Polo
Amazon

Men's Short Sleeve Ottoman Performance Golf Polo

This polo from Callaway with built-in sun protection features the moisture-wicking Opti-Dri technology that moves sweat away from your body while allowing optimal breathability, so you can always finish your game fresh and comfortable.

$48 $30

Shop Now

Men's Lightweight Tech Golf Pant

Men's Lightweight Tech Golf Pant
Amazon

Men's Lightweight Tech Golf Pant

Find your ideal fit in these moisture-wicking pants that come in three lengths. They offer stretch and an active waistband so you won't be restricted.

$84 $54

Shop Now

Men's Fine Line Stripe Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt

Men's Fine Line Stripe Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt
Amazon

Men's Fine Line Stripe Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt

This golf polo has a fine striped print and built-in sun protection for sunny days on the course.

$40 $30 and up

Shop Now

Men's Pro Spin 3.0 Performance 10-Inch Golf Shorts

Men's Pro Spin 3.0 Performance 10-Inch Golf Shorts
Amazon

Men's Pro Spin 3.0 Performance 10-Inch Golf Shorts

These long shorts have a waistband that grips your shirt for a neat look.

$50 $35 and up

Shop Now

Men's Pro Spin 3.0 Stretch Golf Pants

Men's Pro Spin 3.0 Stretch Golf Pants
Amazon

Men's Pro Spin 3.0 Stretch Golf Pants

You won't burn your legs in these pants with built-in sun protection. They also have pockets with space for your tees, ball marker and scorecard.

$60 $36 and up

Shop Now

Performance Golf Polo

Performance Golf Polo
Amazon

Performance Golf Polo

Find these beloved polos in a bunch of colors and prints. 

$41 $31 and up

Shop Now

Men's Chevron Foulard Print Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt

Men's Chevron Foulard Print Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt
Amazon

Men's Chevron Foulard Print Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt

These breathable polos have a subtle chevron print. Their polygiene odor control technology claims to eliminate odors.

$68 $40 and up

Shop Now

 Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

This Nintendo Switch Deal Gets You a Free $25 Amazon Gift Card

Sales & Deals

This Nintendo Switch Deal Gets You a Free $25 Amazon Gift Card

Everything to Know About Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

Everything to Know About Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are on Sale for Their Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Sales & Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are on Sale for Their Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Save Up to $900 on Peloton Treadmills at Their Lowest Prices Ever

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $900 on Peloton Treadmills at Their Lowest Prices Ever

Save Big on Spring Denim at FRAME’s Friends and Family Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Big on Spring Denim at FRAME’s Friends and Family Sale

The Best Deals from Burrow's Sleep Week Sale to Upgrade Your Bedroom

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals from Burrow's Sleep Week Sale to Upgrade Your Bedroom

Tags:

Latest News