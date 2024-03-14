Now that we are well into 2024, there are plenty of upcoming Nintendo Switch games to start getting excited about. From the newest Luigi's Mansion installment to Princess Peach finally getting her first leading role in nearly 20 years, there are plenty of reasons to get a Nintendo Switch — especially when there's a deal on the gaming system.

Right now, there is a Nintendo Switch deal at Amazon. Just use the code NSWNEON25 at checkout and you'll get a $25 digital Amazon credit to use towards a future purchase. Seeing as this promo essentially scores you the versatile gaming device for $275, that brings the price down to $1 less than the lowest price we've seen.

The main appeal of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to change form. It is a versatile console that lets you play either connected to a TV, or on-the-go with the built-in screen. Plus, the Nintendo Switch is portable, making it an easy device to travel with.

This Nintendo Switch deal comes right before Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which is slated to start on March 20. The Amazon Big Spring Sale is a first-of-its-kind sale event that features six days of special savings on thousands of items across all product categories. Whether you're a Prime member of not, you can use the $25 Amazon gift card to score one of the discounts from Amazon’s first sale of note in the spring season.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

