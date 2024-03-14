Sales & Deals

The Best Teeth Whitening Kit Deals Ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Colgate Teeth Whitening Pen
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:11 PM PDT, March 14, 2024

Brighten your smile for spring with the best deals on teeth whiteners from Crest, Colgate and more at Amazon.

Spring is a good time to practice some self-care while focusing on your beauty routines — including teeth whitening. If you're looking for more reasons to smile this spring, why not start with brighter teeth? Professional teeth whitening at the dentist can get expensive and time-consuming, but luckily, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is loaded with plenty of oral-care deals you should shop this week.

Whether you’re an avid coffee drinker or just want pearly whites for this year's stacked calendar of weddings, birthdays and more celebrations, this Amazon Spring Sale include so many affordable teeth whitening deals on products that you can use at home. We've found discounts on tried-and-true whitening solutions from Colgate, Crest, AuraGlow and more to brighten your ivories from the comfort of your home.

Of course, brushing your teeth twice a day, every day can be a big help — but to really treat stains and dullness, teeth whitening products are a must. During Amazon's sale, you don't have to spend a lot to get your hands on an effective teeth-whitening device. Quick touch-ups and long-term whitening solutions are discounted by as much as 50% off.

From teeth whitening kits with LED lights to Crest 3D Whitestrips, overnight stain removers and even toothpastes, improve your oral health and get that sparkly grin polished for 2024 with Amazon's best deals on teeth whitening products available now.

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit

Powered by your phone, this teeth whitening kits features a LED Light and Whitening Pen that removes 10 years of stains in 3 days.

$65 $48

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.

$55 $30

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit

Customers are impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit. This home teeth-whitening kit is great for whitening fast while on the go. You can keep the wand in your bag for quick whitening whenever you want.

 

$50 $20

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount.

$25 $20

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pens (2 Pack)

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pens (2 Pack)
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pens (2 Pack)

The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount.

$40 $37

Colgate Optic White Renewal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste (2 Pack)

Colgate Optic White Renewal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste (2 Pack)
Colgate Optic White Renewal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste (2 Pack)

This enamel-safe teeth whitening toothpaste goes beyond surface stain removal to whiten deeply. The anti-cavity fluoride also helps protect against cavities and strengthens enamel.

$15 $13

SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

Remove years of stains with the help of SmileDirectClub's Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light. 

$40 $25

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

Get a brighter smile with this teeth whitening kit that includes a rechargeable LED teeth whitening light said to speed up the whitening process up to 10x faster when used with whitening gel. AuraGlow's kit contains 20 treatments of 35% carbamide peroxide teeth whitening gel.

$60 $48

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit
Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Pen Kit

The all-new Crest Whitening emulsions whitens your teeth with virtually no sensitivity. It starts working instantly and stays on your teeth for longer, with no need to rinse. Just swipe it on your teeth and go.

$50 $20

Crest 3D Whitestrips Classic Vivid

Crest 3D Whitestrips Classic Vivid
Crest 3D Whitestrips Classic Vivid

Crest 3D Whitestrips Classic Vivid Whitening Strips allow you to reverse the impact of years of staining in just 10 days with 30 minutes of use per day. With enamel-safe ingredients, you can sleep easy at night knowing that your smile is safe and secure.

$35 $30

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

