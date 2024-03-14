Spring Break 2024 will be here before you know it, but you should mark your calendars for another big event that's headed your way: The Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is set for March 20-25, and there's truly no better time this season to shop the massive online retailer's selection of apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor, kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture, vacuums, tech gadgets, household essentials, luggage and so much more. Whether you're gearing up for a spring break vacation or have your sights set on revamping your wardrobe or your arsenal of beauty products, this exciting sales event is your chance to do so for less.

Most savvy shoppers are familiar with the Amazon Prime Day sale, which tends to happen in the Fall, this sales event is ushering in discounts on season-appropriate products, such as designer sunglasses, spring dresses, sunscreen, anti-aging beauty products, spring cleaning favorites, outdoor furniture and a whole lot more.

What is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

Amazon revealed it's first-ever Big Spring Sale, giving customers the chance to shop great deals on seasonally relevant items. From warm-weather essentials like spring fashion and outdoor furniture to cleaning and organizing products, you'll find Prime Day-level discounts whole season early.

When is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

The 2024 Amazon Big Spring Sale will take place from Wednesday, March 20 through Monday, March 25. Sitewide deals begin at 3:00 a.m. EST on March 20 and ending at 3:00 a.m. EST on March 25.

Is the Amazon Big Spring Sale only for Prime members?

While this might feel like a "March Prime Day" sale, one key difference from Prime Day is that the 2024 Amazon Big Spring Sale is open to everyone — yes, even if you've yet to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, you can still take advantage of incredible savings during the Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access to exciting, exclusive deals throughout the sale.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What deals are expected during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

It's hard to say exactly which products will go on sale during the event. What we do know are the product categories where shoppers can expect to save. Amazon's Big Spring Sale includes the following deals:

Up to 50% off select beauty products

Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 40% off select home products

Up to 40% off select spring apparel

Up to 40% off select electronics

Much like the Easter Bunny, the March sales event is bringing with it all sorts of treats and deals on spring dresses and clothing, sunglasses and warm-weather accessories, shoes for women and men, luggage and spring break travel essentials, beauty, makeup and sunscreen deals, spring cleaning products like electric scrubbers, smart vacuums and more, early Mother's Day sale items, outdoor furniture to help get the backyard summer-ready.

How to find the best deals during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Starting March 20, you can find Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals at amazon.com/bigspringsale. New deals will drop each day throughout the six-day event, so don’t forget to check back often for new opportunities to save.

Start Shopping March 20

Best Early Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals

Right now, ahead of the Big Spring Sale, we're seeing a few items at some of the lowest prices of 2024 so far.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging. $275 $180 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple's most popular earbuds come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation, and great water and sweat resistance which means they're fantastic for regular workouts. $249 $189 Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more. $329 $249 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $50 $30 Shop Now