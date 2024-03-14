Amazon is having a spring sale with Prime Day-level deals. Here are all the details we know so far.
Spring Break 2024 will be here before you know it, but you should mark your calendars for another big event that's headed your way: The Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is set for March 20-25, and there's truly no better time this season to shop the massive online retailer's selection of apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor, kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture, vacuums, tech gadgets, household essentials, luggage and so much more. Whether you're gearing up for a spring break vacation or have your sights set on revamping your wardrobe or your arsenal of beauty products, this exciting sales event is your chance to do so for less.
Most savvy shoppers are familiar with the Amazon Prime Day sale, which tends to happen in the Fall, this sales event is ushering in discounts on season-appropriate products, such as designer sunglasses, spring dresses, sunscreen, anti-aging beauty products, spring cleaning favorites, outdoor furniture and a whole lot more.
What is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Amazon revealed it's first-ever Big Spring Sale, giving customers the chance to shop great deals on seasonally relevant items. From warm-weather essentials like spring fashion and outdoor furniture to cleaning and organizing products, you'll find Prime Day-level discounts whole season early.
When is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
The 2024 Amazon Big Spring Sale will take place from Wednesday, March 20 through Monday, March 25. Sitewide deals begin at 3:00 a.m. EST on March 20 and ending at 3:00 a.m. EST on March 25.
Is the Amazon Big Spring Sale only for Prime members?
While this might feel like a "March Prime Day" sale, one key difference from Prime Day is that the 2024 Amazon Big Spring Sale is open to everyone — yes, even if you've yet to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, you can still take advantage of incredible savings during the Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access to exciting, exclusive deals throughout the sale.
What deals are expected during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
It's hard to say exactly which products will go on sale during the event. What we do know are the product categories where shoppers can expect to save. Amazon's Big Spring Sale includes the following deals:
- Up to 50% off select beauty products
- Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment
- Up to 40% off select home products
- Up to 40% off select spring apparel
- Up to 40% off select electronics
Much like the Easter Bunny, the March sales event is bringing with it all sorts of treats and deals on spring dresses and clothing, sunglasses and warm-weather accessories, shoes for women and men, luggage and spring break travel essentials, beauty, makeup and sunscreen deals, spring cleaning products like electric scrubbers, smart vacuums and more, early Mother's Day sale items, outdoor furniture to help get the backyard summer-ready.
How to find the best deals during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Starting March 20, you can find Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals at amazon.com/bigspringsale. New deals will drop each day throughout the six-day event, so don’t forget to check back often for new opportunities to save.
Best Early Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals
Right now, ahead of the Big Spring Sale, we're seeing a few items at some of the lowest prices of 2024 so far.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Brew the perfect single serve Coffee or Espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results.
Reebok Women's Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers
Designed with cushioned midsoles for all-day comfort, Reebok's perfect transitional shoe is on sale for $60.
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for 16% off.
Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner
Bissell's most powerful portable spot and stain cleaner for carpets, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more provides a deep clean that leaves you with professional-style results.
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
For large-home deep cleans without the cord, the Dyson Outsize is on sale to get the job done.
FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device
With over 2,400 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple's most popular earbuds come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation, and great water and sweat resistance which means they're fantastic for regular workouts.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Browse and enjoy your favorite streaming content in crisp 4K and with Dolby Atmos sound with this Amazon streaming device, with WiFi 6 support.
Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Save more than 30% on Amazon's best-selling patio set, which includes 2 corner chairs, 1 armless chair, 1 ottoman chair, and 1 glass coffee table.
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.