Grocery shopping can be a chore, and while bringing our own bag to the store is better for the environment (and can save you from having to shell out extra coins for a plastic bag in some states), finding it buried underneath all of your groceries can make for a cumbersome situation. But TikTok users have discovered a product that helps make the whole experience a little bit easier: the Lotus Trolley Bag system.

There's so much this 4.5-star-rated bagging system available on Amazon can do, especially in self-checkout lines. It features four connected bags with different features. There's an insulated grocery bag, a bag with egg carton pockets and a mesh-bottomed bag. There are even wine bottle holders. The bags hook onto your shopping cart so you can organize your groceries as you shop to prevent them from getting squashed.

See the Lotus Trolley Bag in action on TikTok:

Once you're home, you can carry these bags inside by their shoulder straps. These bags are double-stitched for durability and weight-tested to hold 60 pounds or more, according to the brand. You can even toss them in the washing machine to keep them clean and grocery store-ready.

