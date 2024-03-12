Sales & Deals

The TikTok-Famous GE Opal Nugget Ice Makers Are Up to 31% Off Just in Time for Spring

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Updated: 12:13 PM PDT, March 12, 2024

Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with savings on all three of GE's countertop nugget ice makers.

There's no denying that nugget ice is the best ice. Nowadays, drive-ins aren't the only place to enjoy fluffy-yet-crunchy and highly craveable ice. If you've had your eyes on one of the viral GE Profile countertop nugget ice makers, now's the time to get a great deal. Amazon just dropped the prices on all three models of GE's nugget ice makers.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 — now $110 off — can make up to 24 pounds of nugget ice a day. You'll always have fresh ice on hand that's perfect for cocktails, sodas and other beverages. The Opal 2.0 allows you to use your phone to keep tabs on your machine, so you can have a new batch of ice right as you get home from work.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.

$579 $469

The original version of the popular nugget ice maker is also on sale for over 30% off. Amazon is offering $139 off the GE Profile 1.0, which is a versatile addition to any home, especially if you plan on hosting parties. These compact kitchen appliances look sleek on your counter or as part of your home bar.

GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker

Never run out of nugget ice thanks to a large capacity ice maker that makes one pound of fresh ice per hour and holds up to 3 pounds at a time.

$449 $310

The cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Makers churn out chewy nugget ice that quickly chills drinks without too much diluting. In as little as 10 minutes, your favorite ice is ready to go. These pellet-producing ice machines are being steeply discounted at Amazon just in time for the start of spring, so you can get the nugget ice you’d often get at bars and restaurants like Sonic right at home.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker 2XL

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker 2XL
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker 2XL

Dubbed the 2XL version of the GE Profile Opal Countertop ice maker, this machine can churn out 24 pounds of ice per day and comes with a one-gallon water tank. 

$679 $549

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

