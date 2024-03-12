There's no denying that nugget ice is the best ice. Nowadays, drive-ins aren't the only place to enjoy fluffy-yet-crunchy and highly craveable ice. If you've had your eyes on one of the viral GE Profile countertop nugget ice makers, now's the time to get a great deal. Amazon just dropped the prices on all three models of GE's nugget ice makers.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 — now $110 off — can make up to 24 pounds of nugget ice a day. You'll always have fresh ice on hand that's perfect for cocktails, sodas and other beverages. The Opal 2.0 allows you to use your phone to keep tabs on your machine, so you can have a new batch of ice right as you get home from work.

The original version of the popular nugget ice maker is also on sale for over 30% off. Amazon is offering $139 off the GE Profile 1.0, which is a versatile addition to any home, especially if you plan on hosting parties. These compact kitchen appliances look sleek on your counter or as part of your home bar.

The cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Makers churn out chewy nugget ice that quickly chills drinks without too much diluting. In as little as 10 minutes, your favorite ice is ready to go. These pellet-producing ice machines are being steeply discounted at Amazon just in time for the start of spring, so you can get the nugget ice you’d often get at bars and restaurants like Sonic right at home.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: