If you're in a late-summer heatwave, Amazon has some great portable air conditioner deals on Black+Decker, Frigidaire and more
While summer is officially on its way out, some parts of the country are still having heatwaves. Whether your trusty AC stopped working or you're looking for an off-season bargain to save money, it's a great time to shop for portable air conditioner deals.
Perfect for the time of year when you may no longer need to cool your home daily, a portable air conditioner is a convenient alternative to a traditional one. With their freestanding design, these appliances not only preserve window space but can also be moved around to different rooms wherever you need cool air the most.
If your home is not blessed with central AC, Amazon has some excellent deals on top-rated portable air conditioners from Frigidaire, Honeywell, Black+Decker and more. From smart-connected ACs to TikTok's favorite portable space cooler, there are options for rooms of every size. We've even found an incredible deal on Black+Decker's best-selling portable air conditioner that can also be used as both a fan and dehumidifier.
Each portable air conditioner comes with everything you need to get it going right out of the box, including easy-to-install window kits to duct the hot exhaust air outside. Whether you live in a tiny apartment or sprawling home, shop Amazon's best portable air conditioner deals.
Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon
Frigidaire FHPC102AC1 Portable Room Air Conditioner
This sleek-looking design helps dehumidify and has a built-in air ionizer and washable filter.
Black+Decker 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Save 40% on Black+Decker's best-selling air conditioner. It's ideal for rooms up to 550 square feet.
GE 9,000 BTU Small Rooms Portable Air Conditioner
This portable air conditioner has a built-in fan with two speeds and dehumidifying capabilities to provide optimal home comfort.
LG 6,000 BTU Smart Portable Air Conditioner
Equipped with multiple fan speeds and an auto-swing air vent for air circulation, this LG 6,000 BTU AC Unit is sure to keep you refreshingly cool this summer.
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Portable Personal Air Cooler
The Hydro Chill technology of this TikTok-favorite cooler pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly.
Honeywell 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
This unit is extremely good at keeping my home office cool and comfortable," wrote one happy reviewer. "The appearance is excellent, it is super quiet, and the cooling unit effortlessly keeps the room at a static temperature. Incredibly well satisfied with this purchase."
VICELEC Portable Air Conditioner Cooling Fan with Remote
Keep things simple with this option. You can take this lightweight portable air conditioner in a bag on your next outing.
Zafro 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner.
Domanki 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
The simple and convenient portable AC is compactly designed with casters for easy mobility. In addition, a removable and washable filter is included to extend the life of the unit and ensure optimal indoor air quality.
Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner
The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet while reducing humidity levels, and comes with a low noise level.
Humhold 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
This versatile portable air conditioner unit offers cooling, a three-speed fan and a dehumidifier. One review says it's "Affordable, ice cold and simple to use," while another says, "We can see through our window to outside instead of having a clunky window unit in our window."
Wiytamo Portable Air Conditioner
With up to 14,000 BTU for cool air and 11,000 BTU for hot air, this portable air conditioner can increase air flow in your bedroom, office, or gym.
