While summer is officially on its way out, some parts of the country are still having heatwaves. Whether your trusty AC stopped working or you're looking for an off-season bargain to save money, it's a great time to shop for portable air conditioner deals.

Perfect for the time of year when you may no longer need to cool your home daily, a portable air conditioner is a convenient alternative to a traditional one. With their freestanding design, these appliances not only preserve window space but can also be moved around to different rooms wherever you need cool air the most.

If your home is not blessed with central AC, Amazon has some excellent deals on top-rated portable air conditioners from Frigidaire, Honeywell, Black+Decker and more. From smart-connected ACs to TikTok's favorite portable space cooler, there are options for rooms of every size. We've even found an incredible deal on Black+Decker's best-selling portable air conditioner that can also be used as both a fan and dehumidifier.

Each portable air conditioner comes with everything you need to get it going right out of the box, including easy-to-install window kits to duct the hot exhaust air outside. Whether you live in a tiny apartment or sprawling home, shop Amazon's best portable air conditioner deals.

Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon

Honeywell 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Honeywell 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner This unit is extremely good at keeping my home office cool and comfortable," wrote one happy reviewer. "The appearance is excellent, it is super quiet, and the cooling unit effortlessly keeps the room at a static temperature. Incredibly well satisfied with this purchase." $400 $341 Shop Now

Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet while reducing humidity levels, and comes with a low noise level. $490 $465 Shop Now

Humhold 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Humhold 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner This versatile portable air conditioner unit offers cooling, a three-speed fan and a dehumidifier. One review says it's "Affordable, ice cold and simple to use," while another says, "We can see through our window to outside instead of having a clunky window unit in our window." $430 $367 Shop Now

Wiytamo Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Wiytamo Portable Air Conditioner With up to 14,000 BTU for cool air and 11,000 BTU for hot air, this portable air conditioner can increase air flow in your bedroom, office, or gym. $480 $375 With Coupon Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

