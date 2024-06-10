There's no denying that nugget ice is the best ice. Nowadays, drive-ins aren't the only place to enjoy fluffy-yet-crunchy and highly craveable ice. If you've had your eyes on one of the viral GE Profile countertop nugget ice makers, now's the time to get a great deal. GE's cult-favorite nugget ice maker is currently on sale for up to $182 off at Amazon and Walmart.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 can make up to 24 pounds of nugget ice a day. You'll always have fresh ice on hand that's perfect for cocktails, sodas and other beverages this summer. The Opal 2.0 allows you to use your phone to keep tabs on your machine, so you can have a new batch of ice right as you get home from work. Choose between the black and stainless steel options to match your kitchen's aesthetic.

If you're hosting a big backyard barbecue or pool party, Walmart is offering $182 off the coveted GE Opal nugget ice maker with a side tank that easily attaches to create close to three times more ice. You'll always have fresh ice on hand thanks to the smart, automatic ice maker that refills itself when your ice is running low.

The original version of the popular nugget ice maker is also available on Amazon. If you're hosting parties this season, the GE Profile 1.0 is a versatile addition to any home. These compact kitchen appliances look sleek on your counter or as part of your home bar.

The cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Makers churn out chewy nugget ice that quickly chills drinks without too much diluting. In as little as 10 minutes, your favorite ice is ready to go. These pellet-producing ice machines are being steeply discounted at Amazon just in time for the sunny days of spring and summer, so you can get the nugget ice you’d often get at bars and restaurants like Sonic right at home.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: